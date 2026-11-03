2027: Osun APC inaugurates parliamentary campaign council

Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated a Parliamentary Campaign Council as part of efforts to strengthen its mobilisation machinery ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party, in a statement by the Osun APC Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, said the initiative was aimed at consolidating its electoral preparations and ensuring victory for its candidates contesting National and State Assembly seats in the forthcoming polls.

The newly constituted council, comprising selected party leaders and members across the state, is also expected to complement the activities of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The development followed the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council by Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, in Abuja on October 14, 2026, and the subsequent inauguration of the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council on October 22.

He said the establishment of the parliamentary campaign structure was considered necessary to reinforce the party’s existing campaign framework and strengthen its collective drive towards electoral victory.

Lawal explained that the council was carefully constituted to promote effective coordination among party leaders, stakeholders and members, particularly in mobilising supporters across the state.

He said the additional campaign structure would work closely with members of the State Presidential Campaign Council to advance the party’s political objectives and secure victory for Tinubu and other APC candidates.

The APC chairman expressed confidence that the initiative would enhance the party’s preparedness for the elections, stressing that the success of its candidates would depend largely on unity, cooperation and effective grassroots mobilisation.

He urged party members and stakeholders to work together towards achieving the party’s electoral aspirations, assuring that the APC remained committed to a coordinated campaign strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections.