The Tinubu Uba Sani Consolidation Front (TUSCOF) has declared that the opposition are too weak to challenge President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani ahead of next year’s election in 2027.

The Chairman of the APC support group, Muhammad Sada Jalal, made the assertion in Kaduna.

He noted that internal disputes and uncertainty surrounding opposition parties had weakened their chances of challenging the All Progressives Congress (APC) at both the national and state levels.

Jalal particularly questioned the strength of opposition parties in Kaduna, arguing that Governor Uba Sani’s performance across education, healthcare, infrastructure and human services had strengthened the APC’s position.

He described the governor’s efforts at unifying the state as one of his major achievements, noting that political divisions between Kaduna North and Southern Kaduna had historically affected the state’s political landscape.

Jalal dismissed complaints about the distribution of projects and political appointments, citing road construction in Zone One and the number of government appointees from Zaria as evidence that the administration had spread development and opportunities across the state.

On concerns over insecurity and economic hardship, Jalal admitted that the challenges could cost the APC some votes but maintained that they would not prevent the party from winning in 2027.

He acknowledged reports of persistent attacks on communities and the difficulties confronting households but argued that similar challenges existed during the 2023 elections, when the APC still secured victory at the presidential level.

On the economy, he blamed Nigeria’s electricity crisis for the difficulties facing businesses, criticising the outcome of the power-sector privatisation undertaken during the administration in which former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar played a role.

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The TUSCOF chairman also defended Tinubu’s second-term ambition, insisting that the South should be allowed to complete its eight-year presidential tenure under the existing power-rotation arrangement.

He cited Tinubu’s previous political support for northern leaders, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, arguing that the region should reciprocate the gesture.

Jalal further listed federal projects in Kaduna, including the Abuja-Kaduna road and railway projects, as reasons residents of the state should support the President’s re-election.

On the political influence of former governor Nasir El-Rufai and his son, Bello El-Rufai, Jalal dismissed their potential threat to the APC.

He also expressed optimism that the political disagreement between Uba Sani and his predecessor could eventually be resolved, describing their differences as part of the dynamics of politics, also saying there’s no crisis between the Uba Sani and his elrufai.