THE Coalition for Democracy has rescheduled its second summit from Monday, November 23, to Monday, November 30, 2026, following requests from member parties facing tight campaign schedules.

The coalition’s Central Leadership Committee said candidates and campaign teams were engaged in programmes across the country and that securing full participation was more important than retaining the original date.

The Coalition for Democracy emerged from the G100 Opposition Summit held in Abuja on August 31, 2026. Its founding parties include the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The parties are believed to be exploring the possibility of fielding a single presidential candidate against President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The committee said November 30 was agreed upon after consultations with key stakeholders to secure the widest possible participation. It added that member parties had agreed to suspend their campaign activities nationwide that day.

“Parties competing hard for votes are prepared to stand down their campaigns for a day, together, because the defence of Nigeria’s democratic space is bigger than any one campaign,” the committee said.

It said the summit would finalise and sign the coalition’s common agreement and set the course for its work ahead of the January 16, 2027 elections.

The committee thanked member parties, delegates and partners for their understanding and apologised for any inconvenience caused by the change. It said the venue and accreditation arrangements remained as previously communicated.

The statement was signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the coalition parties.