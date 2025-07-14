2027: Opposition parties in Kaduna unite under ADC to dethrone APC

The stakeholders of the Coalition of Political Opposition in Kaduna State and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna State have said they are building formidable structures to challenge and eventually take power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Monday on behalf of the Coalition and ADC, a chieftain of the APC and former Vice President of the party in the North West, Salihu Lukman, noted that “some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP), together with the State Leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by Alh. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, Mr. Patrick Didam, and Alh. Ibrahim Suleiman, are coming together to challenge the APC in Kaduna.”

He said, “Three leaders of the Coalition who have also endorsed the association are Sen. Nenadi Usman, National Chairman of the Labour Party, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed, 2023 Vice Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, and Alh. Shuaibu Idris Mikati. They have sent representatives, as they are unable to attend in person because they are currently out of the country.”

“With the national leadership of the Coalition unveiling the ADC as the political party platform for the 2027 elections on Wednesday, 2 July 2025 in Abuja, as stakeholders and opposition political leaders in Kaduna State who are committed to the principles and objective of rescuing Nigerian democracy, we commenced consultations among ourselves and with the state leadership of the ADC.”

He said the sole aim is to initiate the process of building a truly strong democratic party that will prioritise the need to reform politics in the state with the goal of uniting the people of Kaduna State.

“Our desire and belief is that the preoccupation of the Coalition and ADC in Kaduna State must be to mobilise citizens across the state to respect one another based on recognition of our differences through accommodation and tolerance.”

To this end, they said, “We want to appeal to all opposition political leaders in Kaduna State aspiring to join the Coalition and register as members of the ADC to have a higher tolerance level in order to meet the requirement of qualifying to serve as political leaders capable of rescuing democracy.

“When political leaders are intolerant, what comes out of them will be realities such as being discriminatory, self-serving, and lawless. Where this is allowed to be the case, the default mindset of such a political leader will be imposition and winning elections through rigging.

“These are dominantly the character of elected leaders today, which the Coalition and ADC want to change,” he stressed.

“The Coalition and ADC must be oriented to produce elected leaders whose character is different. As stakeholders in Kaduna State, we want to appeal for the protection of the national leadership to prevent a repeat of another political disappointment in the name of a campaign to rescue Nigerian democracy,” they stressed.

“We appeal to all citizens aspiring to join the Coalition and ADC from all the 23 Local Government Areas to locate all the membership registration points and register when the time is announced.”

