2027: Ondo PDP stalwarts join coalition to unseat APC, Tinubu

The candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2020 and 2024 governorship elections in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede and Agboola Ajayi, have joined the coalition movement aimed at unseating the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Other prominent political leaders from the party in the state, including former national lawmakers, have also joined the coalition, declaring their readiness to align with the movement to dislodge the APC at both state and national levels.

The development was disclosed on Tuesday by the State Coordinator of the coalition and former member of the House of Representatives, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, during the inaugural meeting of the group in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Speaking after the meeting, Ayorinde said Jegede and Ajayi were already part of the coalition, emphasising the importance of inclusive politics at the grassroots level. He noted that their participation signalled a united front within the coalition.

He also listed a former senator who represented the Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, former chairman of the PDP, Mr Tola Alabere, and former spokesman of the party, Mr Kennedy Peretei, as members of the coalition in the state.

Ayorinde stated, “I’m happy that our number is increasing; we must work together. I’m not interested in party position, I’m not going for elective positions. I wish both aspiring for positions the best of luck. Ondo State will first take advantage of the ADC in the next governorship election. Let all leaders at the ward levels play politics of inclusion.

“We started with 25 members at our first meeting, but now we are over 300. It shows the failure of the ruling party. Eyitayo Jegede, Agboola Ajayi are also part of us. They are with us—it is a state coalition, we are united together.”

Also speaking, the former PDP spokesman, Mr Kennedy Peretei, said the coalition was good for Nigerians, confirming that many bigwigs from various political parties were already involved.

He added that internal discontent within the ruling APC would be further exploited by the coalition to gain momentum ahead of 2027.

Peretei said, “You heard Prof. Ayorinde. He mentioned names—big names. But it’s not even about the big names. It’s about the situation that we find ourselves in this state.

“Initially, there were people who said that the national problem does not affect or translate to collapsing party structures—the PDP structures—into the ADC.

“In Ondo State, I know two local governments that have already collapsed their structures into the ADC. So, if you say ADC, if you say PDP, you say no—PDP doesn’t exist anymore. It’s ADC that exists. And you see it here.

“You know, the biggest fear that’s been expressed in the last two months in the country was: is Nigeria going to become a one-party state?

“Nobody’s talking about that now. And those in the villa are attacking us—attacking personalities. That tells you how much heat is on the APC—in one week. So, what happens if it becomes six weeks?

“In Ondo State, after today, I’m sure there will be ripples. There will be a lot of ripples. And I’m sure some people will begin to say no. But whatever it is, it’s about people, it’s about human beings. It’s not about individuals.

“Let me tell you this—those who initially said they were ‘lucky’ are now saying they are not so lucky. Among those who have been appointed, there are APC members in this cabinet.

“So, there’s a lot of bad blood going on in the APC, which we are going to leverage to the maximum. Nigerians should expect what’s going to happen next.”

