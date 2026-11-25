…urges voters to support president’s re-election, mobilise for party

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, describing the policies as necessary steps towards rebuilding the economy and strengthening the country’s development.

Adelami, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Owo on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to support the President’s re-election bid, saying the reforms had increased resources available to state governments for infrastructure and other development projects.

He argued that the policies, though difficult, were necessary to reposition the economy, adding that their effects were already being felt across the states.

“No president has done what Asiwaju has done with the economy, and it was the best thing to do in the interest of Nigeria,” he said.

The deputy governor cited improved wage payments, regular pension disbursements and increased funding for infrastructure by state governments as some of the gains he attributed to the reforms.

Adelami also used the rally to reinforce the APC’s political mobilisation in Owo, thanking residents for their support for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and urging them to sustain their backing for the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He described Aiyedatiwa’s emergence as governor as coming at a critical period in the state’s political development, noting that his administration was providing leadership and direction in governance.

He called on registered voters to collect and protect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), while urging supporters across communities to participate in the elections.

Also speaking, Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the people of Owo for their support for his administration and urged them to take the Renewed Hope message to every community in the local government area.

The governor said Tinubu deserved another term, citing ongoing federal government projects and interventions across critical sectors, as well as the need to sustain and complete programs initiated by the administration.

He urged the people to support the APC at all levels in the forthcoming elections.

The rally was attended by prominent APC leaders, including Chief Olusola Oke, the Director-General of the party’s campaign council, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, and members of the State Executive Council, among others.