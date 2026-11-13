2027: Ondo APC to sustain grassroots mobilisation after Tinubu’s rally – Campaign DG, Olabimtan

Director-General of the Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, on Thursday, said the party will sustain grassroots mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, and political sensitisation across the 18 local government areas of the state following the successful hosting of its presidential campaign rally in Akure.

Olabimtan, who also coordinates the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in Ondo State, said the massive turnout at the rally demonstrated the importance of collective participation, party unity, and effective mobilisation in advancing the APC’s political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement personally signed by him, the PCC Director-General said the rally, held on Wednesday, was an opportunity to strengthen the party’s structures and consolidate the involvement of its members and stakeholders in the three senatorial districts.

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He said the campaign council would not allow the enthusiasm generated by the rally to end with the event but would translate it into sustained engagement at the grassroots.

According to him, “The massive turnout and enthusiasm witnessed at the rally reflect the confidence of the people in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and their determination to sustain the APC’s leadership at both the national and state levels.”

He added that the success of the rally went beyond the gathering of party members and supporters, describing it as an opportunity to reinforce unity, cooperation, and collective responsibility within the party.

Olabimtan said, “The success of the rally went beyond a political gathering.

‘It was a strong statement of the collective resolve of the APC family in Ondo State to work together towards securing victory for President Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.”

He particularly commended President Tinubu for his leadership and commitment to national development, while appreciating Vice President Kashim Shettima for representing the President at the rally.

He also acknowledged the participation of APC governors, members of the National Working Committee, federal lawmakers, former governors, serving and former political officeholders, party chieftains, and other national leaders who travelled to Ondo State for the event.

The APC chieftain specifically appreciated Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for his role in the mobilisation exercise, noting that the participation of the state government and party stakeholders was important to the successful organisation of the rally.

He also commended members of the Ondo State Government, APC leaders across the three senatorial districts, and members of the Presidential Campaign Council for their contributions, coordination, and mobilisation efforts.

The PCC Director-General said the participation of youths, women, artisans, professionals, and other residents of the state demonstrated the need for political organisations to maintain regular engagement with different segments of society.

He assured the national leadership of the party that the Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council would sustain its activities through grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation across the state.

“The Ondo State Presidential Campaign Council will sustain its grassroots engagement, strategic mobilisation and sensitisation efforts across the 18 local government areas to consolidate the support demonstrated at the rally,” he stated.

He, however, urged party members and supporters to sustain the spirit of unity, discipline, and cooperation, stressing that the task ahead required commitment from all stakeholders.

“The task ahead requires continued commitment and collective responsibility. I therefore call on all party members and supporters to sustain the spirit of unity, discipline, and cooperation as we work towards achieving our collective objectives,” he said.

Olabimtan concluded by expressing gratitude to all individuals, groups, and institutions that contributed to the successful hosting of the rally, assuring them that their efforts and sacrifices were appreciated.