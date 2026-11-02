2027: Ogun PDP heads to court over INEC exclusion of Adebutu’s name

Following the exclusion of the name of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, from the final list of governorship candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the party has approached the court to seek justice.

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Architect Kayode Adebayo, disclosed in an interview that the matter would be filed before a competent court this week to seek redress.

Recall that Adebutu’s name, alongside that of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in Kano State, Aminu Gwarzo, and former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and PDP governorship candidate in Gombe State, Isa Ali Patami, was conspicuously missing from the list of governorship candidates published by INEC on October 10.

While Patami’s name was cleared for the 2027 election in a list published by INEC last Thursday, Adebutu’s fate remains uncertain.

Adebayo said, “I don’t have the details, and I don’t want to mislead the public. But I know definitely that we are going to court this week.

“The hearing will start, and the case will commence this week. But I don’t have the actual date, so I don’t want to be misquoted.”

He, however, urged party supporters to remain calm and maintain strong faith that the matter would be resolved and Adebutu would appear on the ballot in the 2027 general elections.

“If democracy is at play, we believe that the court is the last hope of the people. We believe in the court process, and we hope that, at the end of the day, the case will be heard and fairly judged,” the Publicity Secretary said.