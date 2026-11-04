2027: Ogun APC women target 10 votes each for Tinubu, Adeola

Women in the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been challenged to convert their numerical strength into decisive electoral gains by mobilising at least 10 voters each ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The charge was delivered jointly by the wife of the APC governorship candidate, Mrs. Temitope Adeola, and the Ogun State First Lady, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, during the Ogun State Political Women Stakeholders Forum held in Abeokuta.

The women leaders emphasized the imperative of presenting a united and coordinated political front, noting that female party members must look beyond mere attendance at political rallies and actively drive grassroots mobilisation and structured electioneering campaigns.

Addressing the gathering, which was themed “Stronger Together: Women Unite for Victory, One Woman, Ten Votes”, Mrs. Adeola highlighted that women account for approximately half of Ogun State’s 3,037,981 registered voters, citing data released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as of October 2026.

She tasked participants with transforming this significant demographic weight into actual ballots by leveraging family circles, business associates, social circles, and local community networks to deliver a minimum of 10 votes per woman for the party at the polls.

Corroborating this stance, Mrs. Abiodun characterized women as indispensable drivers of political mobilisation and community development. She noted that their strategic roles as business owners, educators, caregivers, and community opinion leaders place them at the heart of voter decision-making.

The First Lady, however, warned against internal discord, factional rivalry, and petty divisions, urging members to build bridges across religious, social, and ethnic lines to achieve the party’s electoral goals.

She identified cohesion, disciplined grassroots outreach, and party loyalty as critical ingredients for sustainable political triumph, calling on the women to maintain momentum until victory is delivered.

Mrs. Abiodun also cited the developmental track record of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, urging the women to work concertedly to ensure a resounding victory for him, President Bola Tinubu, and all candidates fielded by the party.

The forum brought together influential female political figures across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State, including the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former First Lady, Chief Aderinsola Osoba; former Deputy Governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga; and the APC deputy governorship candidate, Mrs. Kudirat Abiodun Adegunwa-Balogun.

Also in attendance were the wife of the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Mrs. Olayinka Elemide; wife of the Minister of State for Health, Mrs. Oluremi Salako; Iyaloja General of Ogun State, Alhaja Anifat Abass; and the APC State Women Leader, Alhaja Aminat Adigun.