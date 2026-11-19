Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has called on youths and other residents of Ebiraland to reject electoral violence and refuse attempts by politicians to use them to disrupt peace during the 2027 general elections.

Ododo made the call on Wednesday when he received the five clans of the Agada descendants of Ebiraland at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Okene.

The group used the occasion to declare its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Ododo, former Governor Yahaya Bello and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor commended the group for its endorsement, saying the unity and peaceful coexistence of the people remained essential to the continued development of Ebiraland and Kogi State.

He urged traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to encourage peaceful political participation, particularly among young people, and cautioned youths against allowing themselves to be manipulated by politicians for violent purposes.

Ododo reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the people through policies and programmes designed to create greater development opportunities across the state.

He also acknowledged the contributions of President Tinubu and former Governor Yahaya Bello to the development of Kogi State, particularly in infrastructure and other key sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the Agada descendants, the group’s President, Audu Owuda, said their decision to support the APC was based on what he described as the development achievements recorded by APC-led administrations.

Owuda listed infrastructure, education, healthcare, road construction, economic growth and human capital development among the areas in which the group said it had observed progress.

He said the five clans — Akuta, Avi, Esusu, Ehimoroko and Ogu — had unanimously resolved to support the APC leadership and its candidates.

In her welcome address, the Kogi State Accountant-General, Hajiya Habibat Onumoko, called for greater unity among the people while commending the relationship between Governor Ododo and President Tinubu.

Onumoko said the group was committed to mobilising grassroots support for the re-election of the president, governor and other APC candidates.

The Ohi of Okene, HRH Alhaji Isah Mamman, similarly reaffirmed the group’s support for the Tinubu and Ododo administrations.

Also speaking, Engineer Musa Ibrahim pledged the group’s support for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections, including the January 16 presidential and National Assembly polls and the November governorship election.

He assured the party of sustained grassroots mobilisation and support for its candidates.