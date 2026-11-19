The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to place party unity above personal interests to ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 general elections.

Ododo made the call at Government House, Lokoja, while inaugurating the Kogi APC Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The governor will serve as chairman of the campaign council, while former Senator Smart Adeyemi was appointed director-general.

Ododo urged members of the council to embrace collective responsibility, grassroots mobilisation and effective coordination as critical tasks ahead of the 2027 elections.

The governor said the APC must engage Nigerians with its record of achievements and vision for the future rather than political rhetoric.

He urged members to take the campaign message across the three senatorial districts, 21 local government areas, 239 wards and 3,508 polling units in the state.

Ododo also highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s support for Kogi’s development.

He cited the approval of the Kogi International Airport, improved federal revenue allocations and other infrastructure initiatives as significant opportunities for the state.

He listed ongoing projects and interventions in education, healthcare, roads, agriculture, security and youth empowerment as areas where his administration was translating available resources into tangible benefits for residents.

The governor maintained that the relationship between the Federal Government and Kogi had opened up new development opportunities for the state.

He stressed that another four years of collaboration could further expand infrastructure, investment, healthcare, education and economic opportunities.

The Campaign Council Director-General in Kogi, Senator Smart Adeyemi, commended Ododo’s leadership and highlighted the Tinubu administration’s appointments of Kogi indigenes to important national positions, including ministerial and strategic institutional offices.

Adeyemi also referenced the ongoing Kogi International Airport project.

He recounted how critics had previously questioned his appointment as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation because the state had no airport.

Also speaking, the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide, pledged N520 million to support APC candidates in Kogi.

Abejide said the donation would include N20 million each for his eight House of Representatives colleagues and N10 million each for the 36 Kogi State House of Assembly candidates.

He said the funds would be delivered after the Christmas and New Year festivities to ensure they were used strictly for election purposes.

Abejide said the pledge was in support of Ododo’s efforts to deliver Kogi for the APC and President Tinubu.

He added that he had earlier given undisclosed financial support to his eight colleagues who emerged victorious in the APC primaries.

Former Governor Yahaya Bello, former Governor Capt. Idris Wada, and former Deputy Governors Yomi Awoniyi and Chief Edward Onoja were named as campaign patrons.

Other key appointments include Deputy Governor Comrade Joel Salifu and Kogi APC Chairman, Mr Momoh Ezzu, as Vice Chairmen, while Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo was named Coordinating Director, Strategic Communication.

Majeed Dahiru was named Kogi Presidential Campaign Spokesman, while Kogi Speaker, Mr Aliyu Yusuf, and Cdr Jerry Omodara (Rtd) were assigned responsibilities for election planning, administration, stakeholder mobilisation, logistics and security, respectively.

Ododo congratulated the appointees and charged them to demonstrate commitment, discipline and integrity.

He stressed that the council’s success would be measured by effective grassroots engagement and a united party structure across the state.