2027: Obtain PVCs and guard your votes, Anglican Primate urges Nigerians

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), The Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba, has urged Nigerians to participate actively in the 2027 general elections, warning citizens against political apathy and claims that the outcome of the polls has already been predetermined.

Ndukuba, who spoke on the sidelines of the 2026 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON), with the theme, “Pressing On,” urged eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), verify their registration details, and turn out to vote during the elections.

He also called on Nigerians to remain at polling units and guard their votes, stressing that citizens have a civic responsibility to determine who governs them.

The Anglican Primate, who cautioned against suggestions that the 2027 elections had already been decided, said nobody had the power to predetermine the outcome of the polls, urging Nigerians not to surrender their democratic rights to politicians.

“Some people will look around and say, why trouble yourself? In fact, some people will tell you that they have already finished the election. It’s a lie. Nobody has decided anything. And we, the citizens, have the civic responsibility to play our role,” he said.

He added: “We want to encourage all citizens: go and get your voter’s card if you have not gotten it, check your name and where your booth is, and come next year in January, go out and discharge your duty. And we will still encourage our people: guard your votes. Stay on and see what happens.”

Ndukuba noted that although some politicians might become desperate in their quest for power, Nigerians had the opportunity to use their votes to determine the country’s leadership and bring about the desired change.

According to him, citizens dissatisfied with the current state of affairs should see the forthcoming elections as an opportunity to express their choices through the ballot rather than withdraw from the democratic process.

“We know that some of the politicians may be desperate, but we have the opportunity to determine who leads us. And if you are not satisfied with what has been happening, this is the time that we can make use of our vote to bring about a change,” he said.

He, however, stressed that meaningful national transformation would require the collective participation of citizens, urging Nigerians to combine prayers with active civic engagement.

The cleric also called on political leaders to demonstrate greater sensitivity to the needs and aspirations of Nigerians, insisting that the country’s abundant natural and economic resources should translate into improved living conditions for citizens.

“We are trusting God that the Lord will help us and give us a leadership that will be sensitive to the aspirations and needs and challenges of our people. Nigeria is blessed, and we are demanding that our leaders should make use of our resources to help the citizens of this nation,” he said.

Expressing concern over the country’s economic difficulties and rising hardship, Ndukuba maintained that Nigeria had sufficient resources to provide for its population, insisting that no family should go to bed hungry.

“We have no reason for any family to go to bed hungry. What we have is enough. It can go around. And we are trusting God that God will help our nation build us back,” he added.

On the theme of the conference, the Anglican Primate explained that DIVCCON, which has been an annual gathering since 2011, provides an opportunity for clergy, bishops, and lay members of the Church to renew their faith, listen to God’s word, and draw encouragement to confront life’s challenges.

He said this year’s theme, drawn from Philippians 3:14, was particularly relevant at a time when Nigerians were contending with physical, spiritual, emotional, and economic challenges.

He said this year’s theme, drawn from Philippians 3:14, was particularly relevant at a time when Nigerians were contending with physical, spiritual, emotional and economic challenges.

According to him, many Nigerians and families are burdened by hardship, disappointments and painful experiences, making it necessary for citizens not to lose hope or allow their circumstances to prevent them from moving forward.

He urged Nigerians, irrespective of their religious or social backgrounds, to remain steadfast, trust in God, and continue to work towards a better future.

Ndukuba said the Church was also using the conference to encourage Nigerians to overcome discouragement and remain hopeful despite the prevailing challenges.

He maintained that the country’s future could be better if citizens remained committed to their responsibilities, participated in nation-building, and continued to demand accountable leadership.

The 2026 DIVCCON, themed “Pressing On,” brings together Anglican clergy, bishops, and lay members for spiritual reflection, encouragement, and renewal.