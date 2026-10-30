2027: Obokun stakeholders endorse Pelumi Olajengbesi for Reps seat

Community leaders, youth groups and women leaders across the 10 wards of Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State have endorsed Barr. Pelumi Olajengbesi as their preferred candidate for the Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement took place on Friday, October 30, 2026, in Ibokun, the headquarters of Obokun Local Government Area.

The stakeholders, according to a statement signed by Sodiq Lawal Chocomilo, spokesperson for the Pelumi Olajengbesi Campaign Organization (POCO), said their decision reflected confidence in Olajengbesi’s capacity, character and competence to bring development to the constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, elders and youths, Hon. Mayowa Adejorin, a political leader in the local government, said the constituency could no longer afford to remain under what he described as poor political representation.

Adejorin lamented the alleged absence of federal presence in the area and commended Olajengbesi for touring the constituency to assess its poor road network and abandoned federal projects.

Describing Olajengbesi as a young man with the ideas and energy needed to bring change, the Ikinyinwa-born politician said he believed the aspirant could improve the fortunes of the constituency.

“We have adopted him as our son. We thank him for rescuing the constituency from political monsters. We believe he will not disappoint us. We must all support, canvas and vote for him,” Adejorin declared.

Similarly, Mrs. Eniola Omotosho said it was time for the federal constituency to experience meaningful change.

She decried what she described as inadequate support for women in small-scale businesses and accused the current representative of failing to use the opportunities available to the constituency over the past 24 years.

According to her, Olajengbesi had demonstrated his commitment to empowering women and supporting small traders even before seeking elective office.

“Pelumi is the only candidate who has been empowering women even before the election. We have seen and heard of his support for small traders, especially women. He is not coming to learn, he is coming to work,” she said.

Also speaking, Comrade Ajayi Dotun, a civil society leader, said young people in Ijesa North had been neglected for too long.

“Hon. Wole Oke has been in the House of Reps since I was in Junior Secondary School. I have graduated; I am now married with children, yet he is still there. Despite two decades as a legislator, he remains barren in terms of projects. It is time for the youth to take over. Pelumi is the future because we trust his capacity to lead us to greatness,” Dotun stated.

In his response, Olajengbesi thanked the stakeholders for their support and pledged not to betray their trust.

“This endorsement is not for me; it is for our children. It is a mandate to Rescue, Restore and Reset Obokun/Oriade. I will not be an Abuja representative; I will be a home-based representative. I will always remember this endorsement; it will forever remain in my heart,” he said.

He also shared his plans for youth empowerment, women’s inclusion and effective legislation.