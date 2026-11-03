2027: Obidient Coordinator, NDC campaign DG urged to focus on building political structures

The Coordinator of the OK Movement in the United Kingdom, Mr Adebayo Brown, has accused the Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Moses Paul, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Campaign Council, Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, of allowing political disagreements to distract them from their organisational responsibilities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Brown said the two individuals should concentrate on rebuilding political structures, strengthening grassroots mobilisation and campaigning for the party’s candidates rather than engaging in what he described as unnecessary personal and political disputes.

In a statement, Brown expressed concern over what he described as the continued targeting of the National Director-General of the OK Movement, Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu, by individuals expected to provide leadership within their respective organizations.

He questioned the relevance of repeated claims by the Obidient Movement Coordinator that former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had dissociated themselves from the OK Movement.

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According to him, such claims would contribute little to the success of the party or the broader democratic aspirations of Nigerians.

“With only 76 days to the general elections, one would expect serious-minded leaders to be preoccupied with building structures, strengthening grassroots engagement, and preparing for the enormous responsibility of electoral mobilisation,” he said.

Brown maintained that bitterness, personal animosity and division would not prevent the OK Movement from contributing to the defence of Nigeria’s democracy.

He said the movement’s strength was rooted in its ideology, principles and core values rather than the approval of individuals or the political positions they occupied.

The UK Coordinator urged the Obidient Movement Coordinator to focus on rebuilding, revitalising and restructuring the organisation, stressing that the responsibility required strategic planning, leadership and measurable results.

He also defended Ughulu, describing him as a successful businessman and committed advocate of workers’ interests who had invested considerable personal resources, time and energy in building the OK Movement.

Brown said Ughulu had remained committed to the principles of justice, equity and fairness despite the challenges confronting the movement.

He added that the National Director-General’s commitment should not be misrepresented as an attempt to pursue personal gain.

The statement further maintained that the Coordinator of the Obidient Movement could not automatically speak on behalf of Peter Obi or unilaterally determine the political interests of Obi and Kwankwaso.

Brown said any position concerning the two political figures should be established through clear and verifiable communication rather than individual assertions.

He, however, clarified that the OK Movement and the Obidient Movement were not enemies and that the OK Movement was not in conflict with the NDC.

According to him, the organisations face a common democratic challenge ahead of the 2027 general elections and should prioritise mobilising Nigerians, strengthening political structures and working towards credible elections.