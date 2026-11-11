2027: Obi promises to tackle insecurity, revive Plateau tourism, support IDPs

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has pledged to tackle insecurity, facilitate the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their communities and revive Plateau State’s tourism potential if elected president in 2027.

Obi gave the assurances during a town hall meeting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, as part of his nationwide engagement with Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former Anambra State governor disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, following his engagements with traditional rulers, traders, business owners and residents of the state.

He said addressing insecurity and promoting national unity would be central to his administration’s plans, stressing that development could only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace and security.

Obi specifically assured residents of Plateau State that his administration would confront insecurity decisively and create conditions for citizens displaced by violence and currently living in IDP camps to return safely to their ancestral communities.

At the town hall meeting, participants raised concerns bordering on the worsening security situation in the state, the credibility of elections, youth unemployment and access to financing for small businesses.

A participant living with a disability also sought clarification on the plans of the Obi-Kwankwaso political partnership to protect vulnerable groups and improve the welfare of persons with disabilities.

Responding, Obi reaffirmed his commitment to inclusion, care and the well-being of persons living with disabilities, insisting that the treatment of vulnerable citizens remained an important measure of a nation’s compassion.

He also reiterated his commitment, alongside his running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, to substantial investments in healthcare and education, as well as policies aimed at lifting Nigerians out of poverty.

As part of his visit, Obi paid a courtesy call on the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty, Da (Dr) Jacob Gyang Buba, CFR, whom he briefed on the purpose of the town hall meeting.

According to him, the traditional ruler welcomed the delegation, offered prayers and counsel, and urged Nigerians to embrace peace, mutual respect and harmonious coexistence as the next general elections approach.

Obi also visited Rhythm 93.7 FM Jos, where he participated in an interview programme and discussed the country’s challenges and the policy direction he and Kwankwaso intend to pursue if elected.

He subsequently visited the section of Terminus Market destroyed by fire several months ago, where he interacted with traders, business owners, sellers and buyers on the challenges of rebuilding their businesses amid prevailing economic difficulties.

The NDC presidential candidate assured the traders that his proposed administration would work to ease the economic hardship confronting Nigerians, which he attributed to the policies of the current administration.

On tourism, Obi recalled that Jos and Plateau State were previously among Nigeria’s leading destinations for tourists, both locally and internationally.

He pledged to restore the state’s tourism potential, arguing that improved security, national unity and inclusive development would help reposition Plateau as a major tourism destination.

Obi commended the Gbong Gwom Jos for his hospitality and counsel, while appreciating NDC members in the state and residents who participated in the town hall meeting.

He maintained that national development would require unity, security and deliberate investments in critical sectors, expressing optimism that a better Nigeria was achievable.