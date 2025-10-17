2027: Obi of Onitsha cautions politicians against early campaigns

Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, has cautioned Nigeria’s political class against abandoning governance in pursuit of early political alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that such actions could worsen the country’s economic and social crises.

Speaking during the 2025 Ofala Festival in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Friday, the monarch observed that political attention across the country had already shifted toward 2027, while millions of Nigerians continue to face hunger, poverty, and insecurity.

“The attention of the political class has become literally diverted to the 2027 general elections. New alliances are being forged as political fortunes rise and fall.

“There is a distinct impression that these efforts are largely for the self-preservation and material benefit of those in the game,” Achebe said.

He expressed concern that ordinary Nigerians were paying the price of neglect as hardship deepens nationwide despite ongoing economic reforms.

“Our poverty rate has risen from 40 percent in 2018 to 46 percent in 2023, translating to about 104 million Nigerians now classified as poor,” he said, quoting the latest World Bank Development Report on Nigeria.

Achebe noted that the situation was worsened by spiraling costs of food, transportation, rent, and medication, compounded by insecurity and violence that have crippled agricultural production across several parts of the country.

“The reality on the ground is dire,” the monarch said, adding, “The unending violence in most parts of the country continues to affect the agricultural sector very seriously.”

While acknowledging that the Federal Government was implementing “laudable macroeconomic stabilization measures,” Obi urged authorities to adopt transparent and corruption-free approaches in distributing palliatives to the most vulnerable citizens.

“Government must ensure that relief materials and support reach the intended beneficiaries directly, without being sidelined by bureaucracy or corruption,” he cautioned.

Turning to the South East, the monarch expressed deep worry over the continued insecurity and its economic impact on the region, citing the recent conviction of Finland-based separatist agitator Simon Ekpa as a possible turning point.

“The scourge of violence and kidnapping in the South East continues to mutate in different forms. We pray that the recent conviction in Finland of Simon Ekpa will contribute to the general reduction of violent crime in the region,” he said.

Achebe cited an SBM Intelligence report titled “Four Years of Disruption,” which estimated that the South East economy had lost about ₦7.6 trillion since 2021 due to insecurity and sit-at-home disruptions.

“This is the moment for deep reflection among Ndigbo. Nigeria and the world are leaving us behind due to the deliberate actions of a few purveyors of violence among us,” he warned.

On the upcoming Anambra off-cycle governorship election slated for next month, the monarch called for peace, transparency, and voter participation, lamenting the apathy shown by residents of the South East in ongoing voter registration exercises.

“In the first week of the INEC registration exercise, only 2,482 persons pre-registered online across four South East states, excluding Anambra, compared to 848,359 in the South West. This is alarming and demands urgent mobilization by our leaders,” he said.

Despite the somber national mood, the 2025 Ofala Festival retained its traditional splendour, with dignitaries, traditional rulers, and visitors from within and outside the country in attendance.

Marking his 24th Ofala celebration since ascending the throne of Ezechima in 2002, Achebe urged Nigerians to remain resilient and united.

“Our theme last year was ‘Better. Stronger. Together.’ It was a call on our people to consolidate on our breakthroughs and galvanise for the challenges ahead. That message remains as relevant today as ever,” the monarch maintained.

