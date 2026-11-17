The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has held a series of high-level engagements with United States congressional leaders and other influential American figures in Washington, DC, focusing on Nigeria’s development, security and democratic future.

Obi disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying he arrived in Washington on Monday, November 16, for meetings with members of both chambers of the US Congress and other stakeholders.

He said the discussions centred on issues affecting Nigeria’s development, the welfare of its citizens and the need to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions.

The former Anambra State governor said he began his engagements with an interview with American television commentator Glenn Beck, during which they discussed Nigeria’s challenges, accountable leadership and the responsible management of the country’s human and natural resources.

Obi also disclosed that he met several American personalities, including Congressman Marlin Stutzman, Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, Congressman Todd Tiahrt, Suzanne Bock Grisham and retired US Army Colonel Albert V. Short.

A major highlight of the visit, according to him, was his address on Capitol Hill, where he emphasised the need for international cooperation and support for Nigeria, particularly in the areas of national unity, security, economic prosperity and citizens’ welfare.

He said the engagements also examined the protection of Nigeria’s democracy and the need to strengthen democratic institutions to guarantee free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

Obi stressed that the outcome of elections must accurately reflect the wishes of Nigerians, insisting that citizens must retain the power to determine the country’s political future.

“Nigerians must determine Nigeria’s future. Every vote must be counted, the rights of every citizen must be safeguarded, and the people’s will must consistently prevail,” he said.

He maintained that Nigeria had the potential to become one of the leading nations globally but required accountable leadership, responsible management of resources, resilient institutions and a genuine commitment to the security and well-being of its citizens.

The NDC presidential hopeful expressed optimism about the engagements, pledging to continue working with Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, as well as international partners, towards building a peaceful, secure, united and prosperous country.