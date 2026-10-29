2027: Obasanjo’s verdict on Atiku, Amaechi’s entry complicate ADC ticket — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s record in office, arguing that his years in government, particularly the assessment of his former boss, President Olusegun Obasanjo, should be considered as Nigerians evaluate his renewed presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike also argued that the entry of former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi into the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had complicated the party’s presidential ticket, while questioning its capacity to present a convincing alternative to President Bola Tinubu.

The FCT minister spoke on Thursday during a Rainbow Coalition meeting in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he challenged Atiku to account for his eight years as vice-president under Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

Wike, who said he had contested a presidential primary against Atiku, questioned the impact of the former vice-president’s time in office, particularly his role in the Federal Government’s privatisation programme.

“Atiku was vice-president from 1999 to 2007. How many years? He was not just a vice-president, but a very powerful vice-president. He was in charge of privatisation and everything concerning companies and industries owned by the government,” Wike said.

He urged Nigerians to examine Atiku’s record rather than focus solely on his repeated attempts to become president, insisting that his performance in public office should be part of the debate over his 2027 ambition.

“Can anybody tell me, do you see the impact of Atiku Abubakar? No!” he asked.

Wike also referred to Obasanjo’s past criticism of his former deputy, citing the former president’s reported expression of regret over supporting Atiku’s emergence as vice-president.

The minister argued that Obasanjo’s assessment of their relationship should be considered in evaluating Atiku’s political record.

He urged political stakeholders to scrutinise the records of presidential aspirants and avoid making decisions based solely on emotions or political affiliations.

Wike also questioned the justification for presenting Atiku and Amaechi as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 election. He directed attention to projects and financial transactions during Amaechi’s eight-year administration as Rivers State governor from 2007 to 2015.

He cited alleged expenditures of $10 million on a mosquito-control programme, $39 million on a proposed specialist hospital and N68 billion on a monorail project, demanding explanations about the outcomes of the initiatives.

The minister also questioned the handling of proceeds from the reported sale of a gas turbine, which he said took place in December 2014 for $308 million.

“Where is the $308 million? Where is the $39 million? Where is the N68 billion? And where is the $10 million for fumigation?” Wike asked, challenging the former governor to account for the transactions.

The allegations formed part of Wike’s broader argument that Nigerians should scrutinise the records of political officeholders before entrusting them with higher responsibilities. The claims were made by the minister at the political meeting and were not independently established in the information provided.

He urged political stakeholders to examine the promises and performance of presidential aspirants rather than be swayed by campaign rhetoric, insisting that leadership choices should be informed by accountability.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Zonal Director of the Post Primary Schools Board, Chimereze Nworgo, said the people of Ogbia Local Government Area had not forgotten the security and infrastructure interventions associated with Wike’s tenure as Rivers State governor.

Nworgo cited the construction of the Ogbia-Nembe Road, improved connectivity, the establishment of a model secondary school and the recognition of traditional institutions as some of the interventions appreciated by the community.

He also commended Wike’s role in supporting the political representation of Ogbia indigenes at the national level, including Ambassador Desmond Eji Akawu.

While reaffirming the community’s political support for Wike, Nworgo appealed for further interventions in road construction and rehabilitation, a general hospital, the renovation of dilapidated schools, youth employment and empowerment, and more political appointments for Ogbia indigenes at the state and federal levels.

He said the community’s endorsement did not mean that all its development needs had been met, but reflected its willingness to sustain engagement with the former governor in pursuit of its aspirations.

The Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Okechukwu Akara Nwaogu, also presented a gift to Wike on behalf of the council in recognition of his position as FCT minister and leader of the Rainbow Coalition.