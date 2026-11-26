Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, and former Ambassador to Greece, Chief Franklin Ogbuewu, on Thursday stormed Afikpo and vowed to deliver President Bola Tinubu and all All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates from the state in the 2027 general election.

The quartet made the declaration at the state APC campaign flag-off in Afikpo, Afikpo Local Government Area, where a large crowd turned out to receive them.

Addressing the crowd, Governor Nwifuru described the APC as the only comprehensive party in Ebonyi, with candidates for all elective positions, and urged the people to vote for its candidates from top to bottom.

“We are here to campaign for all our candidates, beginning with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On January 16, 2027, you will be voting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What you will see on the ballot is the symbol of our great party, the broom. That broom represents the unity that has brought us together and sustained the peace we enjoy.

“When you thumbprint on the broom, you have voted for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. On the same day, you will also vote for our senatorial candidate, Professor Anthony Okorie, a distinguished scholar and accomplished academic.

“You will equally vote for our own brother, a very calm, resilient, committed and unassuming person, Marisa Joseph, who is our House of Representatives candidate,” Nwifuru said.

The governor warned that voting for him without voting for Tinubu would weaken Ebonyi’s bargaining power at the centre.

“I am not asking you to vote for me alone. I want you to understand that voting for me without voting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not serve our collective interest.

“If you vote for me without supporting President Tinubu, I will not have the necessary political leverage to represent you effectively before him. For the first time, we have a President who has demonstrated a strong commitment to our people.

“We have been provoked by those who believe they can maltreat us, but we must respond by demonstrating our political strength. We know what President Tinubu has done for Ebonyi State, and we must not take those achievements for granted.

“Since Nigeria’s independence, no President has initiated and commissioned major projects in Ebonyi State on the scale we are witnessing under this administration. If anybody knows otherwise, let such a person come forward and show us,” he declared.

On his part, Anyim urged the people to show their support for Nwifuru by delivering Tinubu and all APC candidates.

“Everybody should get ready. Collect your PVCs and ensure that you defend your votes. We must not lose any vote because we are determined to secure victory for the APC,” Anyim said.

Minister of Works, Senator Umahi, set the target at 1.3 million votes for Tinubu and Nwifuru.

“This is my zone. I want all media organisations that are portraying Ebonyi State as belonging to another political party apart from the APC to take note and have a rethink. Ebonyi State is firmly APC.

“We are targeting 1.3 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election. I want to note the massive turnout of our people at this gathering. This is just one local government area, yet you can see the number of people who have come out.

“Afikpo Local Government Area is among the biggest beneficiaries of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s infrastructure projects. It is also benefiting significantly from the infrastructure development being undertaken by Governor Francis Nwifuru.

“We have every reason to appreciate the President for what he is doing for our people. For instance, there is the 65-kilometre road project valued at N193 billion. There is also the 23-span bridge project, which was previously considered difficult to execute. Today, that project, valued at N65 billion, is over 40 per cent completed. Money was released to the contractor, CCECC, last week to continue the work,” Umahi said.

The Director-General of the APC Divine Mandate Organisation, Ambassador Franklin Ogbuewu, declared that victory for Tinubu, Nwifuru and all APC candidates was assured.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, urged the people of Afikpo to repay Tinubu’s efforts with their votes.

“We want to tell you that the only way APC will come and say thank you is to vote for the party. Go and tell your people in the language they will understand that the Federal Government has done more than enough in the state and it is time to say thank you.

“If you do something for someone, the person will say thank you. What is happening in Ebonyi State is more than enough to say thank you. Afikpo should say thank you for the massive infrastructure in this area by voting for the APC,” Emegha said.

Meanwhile, the deputy governorship candidate of the NDC, who defected to the APC alongside his supporters, was received by Governor Francis Nwifuru.