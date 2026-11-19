… target 8.9 million voters

Ahead of the January presidential election, sports stakeholders across the country have set a target of 8.9 million voters for themselves to secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Operating under the platform, the Sports Sector Mobilisation Directorate of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC) is targeting an average of one million voters in each of the country’s 8,809 electoral wards.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) and director of the mobilisation directorate, Shehu Dikko, disclosed this on Wednesday night at a strategy meeting with Commissioners for Sports and Youth Development from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Dikko disclosed that the state sports commissioners, chairmen of sports commissions, sports administrators, former athletes, coaches, referees, sports associations and other stakeholders will serve as grassroots campaigners and canvass support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He noted that the initiative was informed by the extensive grassroots reach of sports and its capacity to bring Nigerians together across ethnic, religious and political divides.

Dikko explained that the directorate was established to communicate the achievements of the Tinubu administration in the sports sector and encourage stakeholders to support the President’s re-election bid.

He said, “We are not just taking sports as a campaign. We are using our sporting structures to go down and tell the people what the President has done for sports.”

On the political mobilisation strategy, he said the directorate would work through existing sports associations, federations and institutions at national, state, local government and ward levels.

Under the proposed structure, each local government would have a director of sports, while former athletes, sports legends, coaches and other prominent figures in the industry would be incorporated into the mobilisation network.

At ward level, at least five coordinators would be appointed to identify sports enthusiasts, organise activities and develop a database of potential supporters.

The organisers also plan to stage community sporting competitions, initially focusing on football and another popular sport selected according to the interests of individual wards.

Other activities could include basketball, athletics and traditional sports such as dambe, depending on the sporting culture of the communities.

According to Dikko, the competitions would provide opportunities to identify emerging talents while creating platforms for engagement on the administration’s sports policies and the President’s second-term agenda.

The Chairman NSC also touched on the blueprint by the present administration to make an impact on sports development, citing the restoration of the National Sports Commission as one of its major interventions.

According to him, the decision to restore the commission was intended to eliminate unnecessary bureaucratic intermediaries and ensure that professionals with the requisite knowledge and experience manage the country’s sports industry.

He also claimed that funding for sports had increased by more than 600 per cent under the current administration compared with previous arrangements.

The NSC chairman said the President had introduced a funding arrangement under which allocations to the sports sector would be released immediately after the national budget was signed into law.

He explained that the policy was designed to address delays in releasing funds, which often disrupt sporting competitions and other programmes, particularly at the state level.

Touching on sports infrastructure, Dikko said the Federal Government had initiated or awarded projects across the federation, including interventions in community sports facilities and major stadiums.

He disclosed that the government was also working on a sports infrastructure development bond to mobilise funds from the private capital market for the rehabilitation and development of sporting facilities nationwide.

The proposed bond, he said, could raise up to $1 trillion, providing an alternative source of financing and reducing the sector’s dependence on conventional government budgetary allocations.

Dikko further highlighted the expansion of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), saying the institute had established offices across the six geopolitical zones to improve coaching standards and provide professional training opportunities.

He said efforts were also underway to secure collaborations with the world football governing body, FIFA, and the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to ensure that qualifications issued by the institute gained wider international recognition