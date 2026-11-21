Northern Ethnic Youth Group Assembly (NEYGA) has raised concerns over the alleged increasing use of mosques in the region for political intimidation and violence, warning that the development threatens religious sanctity and peaceful coexistence.

The group urged political leaders to caution their supporters against politicisation of mosques, insisting that the place of worship should remain free from harassment, intimidation and violence.

NEYGA made its position known in a statement issued on Saturday and signed by its spokesperson, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Musa.

It expressed concern that political rivalries were increasingly extending into mosques, thereby exposing worshippers to possible attacks while observing their religious obligations.

“A mosque is a sanctuary, a place of absolute submission to the Almighty, not a campaign podium or a theatre of war,” Dan-Musa said.

“It is a national disgrace that politicians are now importing thugs into mosques every Friday to harass, abuse and attack citizens whose only crime is holding different political views.”

The assembly warned that the trend was encouraging intolerance across the North, adding that even prominent individuals were becoming apprehensive about attending prayers in mosques.

It cited the recent assault on Hausa political praise singer, Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, inside the National Mosque in Abuja during Friday prayers.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing some youths confronting and assaulting the singer before tearing his clothes bearing the insignia of President Bola Tinubu.

NEYGA condemned the incident, describing it as an unacceptable violation of the sanctity of a place of worship and stressing that political differences should not interfere with religious activities.

The group also recalled the attack on President Tinubu’s motorcade at a mosque in Abuja’s Garki District on Friday, November 13, 2026, shortly after the President observed Jumu’ah prayers.

The incident reportedly resulted in the arrest of 78 suspects following an alleged attack on the departing presidential convoy with stones and other dangerous objects, which damaged vehicles and injured security operatives.

However, after the President extended clemency to those involved, the Presidency reportedly directed that the suspects be warned and released.

Commending Tinubu for the gesture, the assembly described the decision as an act of fatherly magnanimity but cautioned political actors against using religious centres to settle political disputes.

“Mosques are highly respected places of spiritual authority and divine worship, not battlegrounds for political supremacy,” the group said.

To address the politicisation of mosques, NEYGA appealed to the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, to intervene.

It also called on the leadership of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) to convene an emergency council meeting to examine the growing politicisation of mosques and develop measures to prevent further incidents.

Similarly, the group urged the Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, to publicly condemn the trend and mobilise religious stakeholders against the use of places of worship for political activities.

It warned that failure by religious and traditional leaders to address the situation could deepen intolerance and threaten peaceful coexistence in the country.

“If left unchecked, this brazen politicisation of our faith will destroy the remaining fabric of our social and religious harmony,” the statement added.

The assembly called on politicians and their supporters to restrict political disagreements to recognised democratic platforms rather than places of worship.

“Politicians must take their battles to the streets and the ballot boxes, and leave the houses of God in absolute peace,” it said.