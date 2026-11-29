The Anti-Tinubu APC Northern Youth Forum has urged Nigerians, particularly youths in the northern region, to reject President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition, citing worsening insecurity, economic hardship and inadequate infrastructure across the country.

However, the forum directed youths to use their voter cards to vote for political parties of their choice other than President Tinubu’s.

The forum’s Secretary, Comrade Umar Chanji, made this known on Sunday at the state Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Kano, on behalf of its members drawn from the 19 northern states.

The forum also called on Nigerians to mobilise against the president’s re-election bid in the forthcoming 2027 general elections, insisting that the administration had failed to address the challenges confronting the country.

Chanji said the forum was established by indigenous APC youths to draw attention to the worsening conditions in Northern Nigeria and hold the government accountable for its responsibilities.

He maintained that the group was an independent and peaceful political organisation, insisting that it was not answerable to any individual or group within or outside the country.

He also directed youths to cast their votes for other candidates they believed had delivered and executed people-friendly projects.

According to him, insecurity remains one of the most pressing challenges confronting the North, with thousands of lives lost, communities destroyed and properties worth billions of naira affected by attacks.

Citing reports attributed to Amnesty International, Daily Trust and Leadership, Chanji alleged that hundreds of villages across several northern states had been destroyed or affected by attacks between 2023 and 2026.

He particularly mentioned Zamfara and Katsina states, where he said banditry and other security threats had forced residents to abandon their communities and farms.

The forum argued that persistent insecurity had disrupted agricultural activities, education, healthcare, commercial activities and religious gatherings, thereby worsening the living conditions of residents.

On the economy, Chanji criticised the removal of fuel subsidy, increased taxation and the devaluation of the naira, saying the policies had contributed to rising inflation and placed additional burdens on ordinary Nigerians.

He also faulted the Tinubu administration over continued borrowing despite the removal of fuel subsidy, arguing that the government had yet to fulfil its promises of repairing the country’s refineries.

The forum further expressed concern over what it described as inadequate infrastructural development under the present administration.

It therefore called on Nigerians, particularly young people, to intensify mobilisation and public enlightenment against President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

“We should not support or advertise Tinubu’s second-term presidential race in the upcoming general elections,” Chanji said.

He urged eligible Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and participate in the electoral process, stressing that the ballot remained the most effective constitutional instrument for changing government.

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The forum called on voters to turn out on January 16, 2027, to elect candidates of their choice, while urging them not to support the APC presidential candidate.

“We used our Voter’s Card to bring him to office, and we will still use the power of the Voter’s Card to remove him from office,” he said.

Chanji recalled the 2015 general elections, when Nigerians voted out the then-ruling party, describing the forthcoming election as another opportunity for citizens to determine the country’s political direction.

He urged Nigerians to remain united and exercise their democratic rights, saying the country belonged to all citizens regardless of political affiliation.