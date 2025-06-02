2027: North must support South-West to complete eight years — Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central zone in the 8th Senate, stated that the North must support the South West in the 2027 elections to ensure fairness and justice by allowing the region to complete eight years in power.

He criticized leaders from the North who have been in positions of power yet failed to transform the region into a socio-economic paradise over the years.

While Senator Sani refrained from naming specific individuals, he referred to these politicians as those who have been marginalized from the current government and are actively inciting the masses against it.

However, the former lawmaker while addressing the press on Monday in his Kaduna residence, said North appreciated the progress made so far under President Bola Tinubu, and urged the people to support the President in 2027 elections.

“For those of us from this part (North) of the country, we appreciate the progress made so far by this present government and for those of them who had the opportunity to do better and they failed, we tell them that it is better they are apologising for the wrong they have done to the people of the North.

“And for the masses of the North, they should not allow themselves to be incited against government that is doing far better than the one that came from their side, they should not be incited against the President who had supported our own for eight years in power. I have heard alot of comments and remarks that are linked to tribal sentiments.

“But let’s put it in a better perspective, the Northwest of the country had produced two Presidents since 1999. One was President Umar Musa Yar’Adua and the second was President Muhammadu Buhari. And in all these elections, the Southwest part of Nigeria had supported the North and never gave any serious challenge as long as the smooth running of President Buhari was concerned.

“So it is only logical that we allow the South to complete their eight years in power for the peace, unity and for the survival of our democracy. And even if there should be another presidential candidate from the opposition, that candidate should be from the south west because that is equity, justice and that is fairness.

“Nigeria is not just a country, it is a country that came from horrible and terrible experiences as a nation. And we ought to learn from our past experiences in order not to repeat the same experience.

“So I want to call on the people to caution the elements who had the opportunity to turn the North to a paradise but left it as a hell but today such elements are crying foul for no reason other than that they have been excluded from government.

“For those of us from Kaduna State, we are beneficiary of a medical center and federal university in southern Kaduna. There is increasing funding for road project from Kaduna to Abuja. We have seen many things that were brought in, and we only demand for more.

” But my message is also to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that more should be done in terms of addressing challenges in Northern part of Nigeria, and critics should be listened to and where there is lies, it should be responded to. And this country will be great if there is development in all parts of Nigeria”. Shehu Sani said.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE