2027: North-East coalition endorses Dogara as Tinubu’s running mate

A group known as the Coalition of APC Support Groups, North-East subregion, has declared support for Yakubu Dogara as President Bola Tinubu’s running mate in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Recall that the various organs of the APC have already declared support for Tinubu to recontest for a second term in office come 2027, having given him an automatic ticket.

During a gathering in Gombe on Monday, members of the coalition declared that the former Speaker of the House of Representatives was the best person to be picked as Tinubu’s running mate.

The coalition declared that at the end of the meeting, a delegation will formally proceed to Abuja, where it will meet with the President, Bola Tinubu and present the decision to him.

It stressed that from the North-East geo-political subregion, there is no better politician than Yakubu Dogara to occupy the office of the Vice President of Nigeria.

The coalition explained that the choice of Dogara was based on his political pedigree as well as his acceptability by every segment of the country, irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences.

“At a time such as this, when efforts are on to build a brighter Nigeria, unity and impactful political representation and religious harmony, Dogara is the most qualified person to lead,” the coalition stated.

The coalition then revealed that it will operate with #APC #Dogara2027 #TinubuDogara #Arewazaben2027.

Dogara has yet to declare his interest in contesting for any office in the 2027 general elections.

