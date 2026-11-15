2027: ‘Nobody has a monopoly of violence,’ APC’s Yayi warns

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Solomon Adeola Yayi, has warned opposition parties against attacking APC candidates and destroying their campaign boards and posters.

Yayi gave the warning on Sunday in Ilaro, during the inauguration of 357 ward and local government coordinators of the APC across Ogun State. The event was held in Yewa South Local Government Area.

He declared that the party would no longer tolerate political violence or acts of intimidation against its candidates and supporters, urging political actors and their supporters to respect the rule of law and embrace peaceful political participation as campaigns progress.

He condemned reported attacks on APC candidates and campaign materials, insisting that no individual or political group had a monopoly on violence.

“Nobody has a monopoly of violence. Stoning candidates and their supporters, destroying APC candidates posters and their billboards, will not be tolerated anymore. Nobody is above the law,” he declared.

The senator also called for an end to attacks on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other APC candidates, warning that the party would not condone further acts of political aggression.

Adeola explained that the number of ward coordinators had been increased from 236 to 357 following an assessment of the organisational needs and peculiarities of various wards across the state.

He charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to strengthen the party’s grassroots structures, warning that anyone involved in activities capable of causing disaffection or undermining the APC would be removed.

The senator cautioned the beneficiaries against treating the vehicles and motorcycles distributed to them as personal property, stressing that the items were provided strictly for party mobilisation and official assignments.

He also disclosed that plans were underway to provide Closed User Group (CUG) telephone lines to the coordinators to improve communication and coordination across the state.

Adeola, who said the inauguration marked the conclusion of his tour of Ogun State’s 20 local government areas, added that concerns and memoranda submitted by communities during the engagements would be incorporated into his economic blueprint and manifesto, tagged ITESIWAJU.

He expressed confidence that the expanded grassroots structure would help the APC achieve its target of delivering two million votes for President Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

The inauguration and distribution of vehicles were witnessed by the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele; former deputy governors, Alhaja Salmot Badru and Prince Segun Adesegun; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Kunle Salako; Senator Lekan Mustapha; Director-General of the Ogun State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council; and Hon. Gboyega Nosiru Isiaka, among others.