2027: Nobody can unseat Tinubu — Yahaya Bello

The former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has said that nobody can unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu inthe 2027 general election.

Speaking in Lokoja on Saturday during the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term and the Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, in the 2027 general election, respectively, which took place at Muhamadu Buhari Civic Centre, Bello noted that the people of Nigeria should thank God that they have a president who is committed to moving the nation forward.

According to him, Tinubu has done well since he came on board as President, stressing that his efforts so far in stabilising the economy of the country are commendable.

He warned those who are seeking the position of President to forget their ambition and give total support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming general election.

His words, “Today, we are endorsing President Tinubu and Alhaji Ahmed Ododo for a second term. They have done well, and they are still doing well and will continue to do more for the state and the nation as far as the people of Kogi State are concerned

“So far, we are having a stable economy, and Mr President will not relent in his effort to tackle any issue that will affect his administration. I call on the people of Nigeria to stand up and support Mr President so that he can move the nation forward.

“Any merger against President Tinubu by the opposition will never work, it will not work, and it has failed already. Nobody can unseat Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

He also urged the people of Kogi state to always support the administration of Ahmed Ododo, adding that the second term of the governor is in tack.

Also speaking, the Governor of Kogi State, Ododo, promised Tinubu 99 per cent votes in the coming general election.

He stressed that Tinubu should have no fear because Kogi State belong to him as they will turn out in thousands to cast their votes for him in the coming election. He thanked Tinubu for giving the people of the state federal appointments, adding that with all these good things coming to the state, “we are going to reciprocate when the time comes”.

He commended the effort of the President in the area of security.

The Governor disclosed that since he came on board, his administration has been able to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state. adding that his administration has embarked on various projects which include road construction across the state, establishing primary healthcare centres, renovation of schools, both primary and secondary schools and provision of potable drinking water for the people.

He promised that he would embark on more projects before the end of his first tenure.

Those who grace the occasion are Senator Smart Adeyemi, Senators, members of the House of Representatives, Kogi state House of Assembly, former speaker, Prince Matthew Kolawole and many more.

