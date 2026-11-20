National Orientation Agency (NOA) has intensified its campaign against voter apathy, vote buying, and electoral violence during the 2027 elections.

The Director-General of the Agency, Issa Onilu, at a stakeholders meeting with the theme, “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Future: Say No to Apathy, Vote Buying and Violence – Let’s Build a United Nigeria in 2027,” in Ibadan on Thursday, underscored the need for the active participation of voters in the 33 local government areas of the state.

Onilu said citizens must participate actively in the electoral process and make informed choices, warning that selling votes for temporary material benefits could undermine the country’s future.

The NOA boss described voter apathy as one of the major threats to Nigeria’s democracy, noting that frustration with the political process and a lack of confidence in elections had discouraged some eligible voters, particularly young people, from participating.

He, however, maintained that staying away from elections was not the solution, stressing that the ballot remained one of the most powerful instruments citizens could use to influence governance, demand accountability and determine the direction of the country.

“Your vote is your constitutional right. It is also your civic responsibility,” he said, urging eligible Nigerians to register, verify their polling units and familiarise themselves with the electoral procedures communicated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onilu also condemned vote buying, describing the practice of exchanging votes for money, gifts or other material inducements as a threat to the integrity of elections and the independence of voters.

He said the temporary benefits offered during elections could not outweigh the long-term consequences of electing leaders without considering their competence, character and capacity to deliver good governance.

“A vote is not a commodity to be sold. It represents the aspirations of an individual, a family, a community and, ultimately, a nation,” he said.

The NOA boss urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to focus on issue-based campaigns, respect electoral laws and avoid practices capable of undermining the credibility of the electoral process.

He also appealed to security agencies to strengthen their preparations, intelligence gathering, inter-agency cooperation and operational readiness to ensure a safe environment for voters before, during and after the elections.

Onilu warned political actors against using young people as instruments of electoral violence, saying no political ambition was worth the loss of human lives.

“No election is worth the life of any Nigerian. No political ambition is greater than the peace and security of our country,” he said.

He urged traditional and religious leaders to use their influence to promote peaceful coexistence, encourage voter participation and discourage divisive messages, adding that political differences should not undermine the shared identity of Nigerians.

The director-general also called for greater participation of women, young people and persons with disabilities in the electoral process, stressing the need to ensure that every eligible citizen had equal opportunities to vote and participate in political decision-making.

He cautioned media organisations, bloggers, social media influencers and digital content creators against spreading misinformation, disinformation and hate speech, urging them to verify information before publication and promote responsible political communication.

On the agency’s preparations, Onilu said the NOA would deploy its state directorates and Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers across local government areas to take voter education directly to communities.

He said the campaign would involve town hall meetings, engagements with traditional and religious institutions, markets, motor parks, schools, community associations, radio programmes, advocacy visits, drama, local-language communication and digital platforms.

According to him, the agency will work with INEC, security agencies, civil society organisations, political parties, traditional and religious leaders, youth and women’s groups, as well as the media, to ensure that voter education reaches all segments of society.

Onilu stressed that the NOA remained non-partisan and would not campaign for any political party or candidate, saying its responsibility was to promote civic responsibility, patriotism, national unity and peaceful democratic participation.

He urged Nigerians to vote according to their conscience, reject inducements and intimidation, respect the choices of others and remain engaged in governance by demanding accountability after the elections.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. Its peace is our collective responsibility, its democracy is our shared heritage, and its future depends on the choices we make today,”

The meeting had in attendance the representatives of the security personnel, including the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Correctional Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Independent National Electoral Commission, the religious leaders, and the market men and women.