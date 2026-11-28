The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that no electoral official will be allowed to bypass the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the 2027 general elections.

The commission also assured Nigerians of its preparedness to conduct free, fair and credible elections, disclosing that arrangements had been made to accommodate Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Plateau State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Sam Egwu, gave the warning on Saturday during the nationwide mock accreditation and result-upload exercise conducted ahead of the 2027 polls.

Egwu said the commission would not tolerate any attempt by officials to circumvent the use of BVAS, insisting that the technology remained central to ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

“INEC has also said that on no ground will anybody and the people we are training bypass the use of BVAS. And so for those who fear that the transparency of this election in 2027 will be compromised, they need to move away from that kind of thinking,” he said.

He added that the commission’s strategic plan focused not only on conducting credible elections but also on ensuring that all eligible voters could participate in the electoral process.

“If you look at the current strategic plan of the Commission, it doesn’t talk about credible election alone. It talks about inclusive elections. And it is that inclusiveness that will determine or provide the litmus test for our democracy,” Egwu said.

He disclosed that INEC was engaging stakeholders, including security agencies, political parties, civil society organisations, women’s groups and persons with disabilities, to ensure wider participation in the elections.

The REC also said the commission had developed the necessary data to facilitate voting by Internally Displaced Persons.

“This democracy must be owned by everybody. It’s not INEC’s democracy. Citizens are the first line of ownership of democracy. So, what INEC does is to facilitate the process of citizens’ participation,” he added.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, has assured Nigerians that the 2027 general elections will be free, fair and credible, saying the commission is taking measures to address challenges associated with previous elections.