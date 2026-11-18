The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has cautioned politicians against actions capable of triggering violence ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that no political ambition justifies the loss of Nigerian lives.

The Shari’ah council said the electoral process should be treated as a constitutional means of choosing leaders rather than a battle between politicians.

Its position was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its Secretary-General, Prof. Ahmad Bello Dogarawa.

It urged eligible Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), verify their registration details and participate in the elections by voting for candidates and political parties of their choice.

“Political differences must not be allowed to breed hatred, violence or the destruction of property. We urge eligible Nigerians to obtain their PVCs, verify their voter registration details and turn out to vote for candidates and political parties of their choice,” Dogarawa said.

The Council called on political parties and their candidates to centre their campaigns on issues affecting the country, warning against inflammatory remarks, religious and ethnic sentiments, threats and personal attacks.

It also urged political leaders to take responsibility for the conduct of their supporters by discouraging thuggery, intimidation and the deployment of political enforcers to disrupt electoral activities.

On the role of security agencies, the SCSN called for professionalism and impartiality in the discharge of their duties, urging the government to provide adequate protection for voters, electoral officials, observers and election materials throughout the electoral process.

The Council condemned vote-buying, voter suppression, ballot snatching and other electoral offences, describing such practices as threats to the people’s right to freely determine their leaders.

It further called on religious leaders, traditional rulers, community heads, civil society organisations and the media to intensify public enlightenment on peaceful electoral participation and discourage messages capable of provoking political or communal violence.

The SCSN also urged political parties and their supporters to accept credible election outcomes and pursue any grievances through constitutionally recognised and judicial channels rather than resorting to violence.

“Political power and electoral victories are temporary, while public offices are positions of trust that must be handled with a strong sense of responsibility,” the Council said.