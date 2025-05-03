‘2027: Nigerians should focus more on personal economic transformation, skill devt’

The Registrar of the Institute of Arts Management and Professional Studies, Nigeria, Professor Eze Nwauba, has advised Nigerians to focus on personal economic transformation, skill development, and entrepreneurship to ensure resilience and adaptability in the face of an unpredictable economic landscape, irrespective of the outcome of the 2027 general election.

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Friday, Nwauba emphasised that no matter who emerges as president in the 2027 general elections, Nigerians must take charge of their future by acquiring new skills, developing entrepreneurship, and investing in technical education, agriculture, and small businesses. This, he noted, is key to forging a stronger, more sustainable future for Nigerians.

“Agriculture presents a promising avenue for economic growth and development, with Nigeria’s fertile land and favorable climate making it an ideal location for farming and agribusiness. Technical education can equip citizens with the skills needed to drive innovation and economic growth, while small businesses can create jobs and stimulate economic development. By leveraging these opportunities, Nigerians can build a more resilient economy and reduce their dependence on the government.

“The fear of the unknown has gripped the nation, with many Nigerians wondering what the future holds. The uncertainty surrounding the election’s outcome has created an atmosphere of anxiety, with some citizens expressing concerns about the potential consequences of the president’s reelection. Furthermore, the notion that a new leadership could bring about transformation and growth has sparked hope among many Nigerians.

“Moreover, irrespective of the election’s outcome, Nigerians must proactively prepare for economic sustainability and navigate the uncertain future. The salient question remains: what if the new leadership fails to deliver on its promises? It is imperative for citizens to focus on personal economic transformation, skill development, and entrepreneurship to ensure resilience and adaptability in the face of an unpredictable economic landscape.

“Consequently, by acquiring new skills, developing entrepreneurship, and investing in technical education, agriculture, and small businesses, Nigerians can forge a stronger, more sustainable future. Agriculture presents a promising avenue for economic growth and development, with Nigeria’s fertile land and favorable climate making it an ideal location for farming and agribusiness. Technical education can equip citizens with the skills needed to drive innovation and economic growth, while small businesses can create jobs and stimulate economic development. By leveraging these opportunities, Nigerians can build a more resilient economy and reduce their dependence on the government.

“In conclusion, Nigeria’s future is uncertain, but one thing is clear, the country’s citizens must be prepared to navigate the challenges that lie ahead. By focusing on economic empowerment, personal development, and community building, Nigerians can create a brighter future for themselves and their country. Ultimately, the key to a sustainable future lies in the development of a more prosperous and resilient nation,” he concluded.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE