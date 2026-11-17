Former Senator Smart Adeyemi has warned that Nigeria could plunge into a serious political crisis if the North attempts to reclaim the presidency in 2027 before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu completes eight years in office.

Adeyemi, a former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation, urged Northern political leaders to support Tinubu’s re-election, arguing that the South had supported former President Muhammadu Buhari for two terms when power shifted to the North.

He spoke on Tuesday in Lokoja shortly after his inauguration as Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in Kogi.

The inauguration, held at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja, was attended by APC leaders, government officials and other party stakeholders.

Adeyemi, who described Tinubu as a courageous, compassionate and visionary leader, said the President deserved a second term to consolidate his ongoing reforms and reposition Nigeria as an industrialised economy.

He said: “When it was the turn of the North, the South gave total support to President Muhammadu Buhari to complete his two terms. Why are some people now in a hurry to take power when it is not their turn?

“If the Southerners are not allowed to complete their eight years, Nigeria may run into a deep crisis. We must allow fairness, equity and justice to prevail.”

Making a strong case for Tinubu’s re-election, Adeyemi said Kogi State had benefited significantly from the present administration, particularly through the appointment of indigenes of the state into strategic positions.

According to him, the appointment of a Kogi indigene as Chief of Army Staff, another as head of the Federal Fire Service, as well as the appointment of two ministers from the state, demonstrated Tinubu’s recognition of Kogi’s contribution to the country.

“This President appointed one of our brothers as the Chief of Army Staff. He appointed one of our own from Kogi as the head of the Fire Service in Nigeria. Today, we have two ministers from Kogi State.

“Any son and daughter of Kogi, we have no choice but to vote Asiwaju, 100 per cent,” he declared.

Adeyemi said Tinubu possessed the capacity to transform Nigeria, urging Kogi APC members to mobilise voters across the state for the President in the 2027 election.

He also linked the development of Kogi to increased federal resources and what he described as the improved performance of the Tinubu administration.

Recounting his experience as a senator, Adeyemi said some of his former colleagues had questioned his appointment as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation because Kogi did not have an airport at the time.

He said he had insisted that Kogi’s large landmass and growing population justified greater federal investment in the state.

According to him, one of his former colleagues recently contacted him after observing some of the developments taking place in Kogi.

“I said to him, the allocation has increased and the government is doing well,” he recalled.

The former lawmaker also weighed in on the political contest ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying Nigerians should critically examine the character, competence, experience and leadership records of all presidential contenders before casting their votes.

He said the antecedents of a political leader could be assessed by examining the views of people who had worked closely with the individual, as well as members of the person’s family.

In an apparent reference to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who is associated with the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adeyemi questioned the basis of the former vice-president’s presidential ambition, citing comments attributed to former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the reported position of Atiku’s son on the Tinubu administration.

He maintained that political ambition alone was insufficient to qualify anyone to lead Nigeria, stressing that integrity, intellectual capacity, courage, vision and charisma were critical qualities required of the nation’s president.

Adeyemi also blamed some past economic policies, particularly privatisation, for the decline of Nigeria’s industrial base, citing the Ajaokuta Steel Complex as an example.

He recalled that Nigeria once had a stronger economy and currency, saying his personal experience as a young man travelling to the United Kingdom illustrated the extent of the naira’s former strength.

The former senator said Tinubu was determined to rebuild the Nigerian economy and called on APC members in Kogi to unite and work for his re-election.

Earlier, Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, said the state was prepared to reciprocate the Tinubu administration’s support with a “landslide” victory for the President in 2027.

Ododo said Kogi had benefited tremendously from the Federal Government under Tinubu, declaring that the state had “never had it so good” and urging residents to support the President’s re-election.