The National Democratic Party (NDP) candidate for Warri Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, Comrade Chief Mulade Blessing Sheriff, has urged Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo youths in Warri metropolis to shun political violence and embrace peaceful coexistence to promote development in the oil city.

Dr. Mulade made the appeal on Wednesday while reacting to reports of violence in some parts of the city over election-related issues.

He stressed that “no political ambition or elective position is worth the life of any innocent person or youth in Warri Federal Constituency, warning that political violence could have far-reaching effects on individuals, families and the entire society.”

He called on political parties, candidates, community leaders and ethnic leaders to caution youths against allowing themselves to be used to perpetrate political violence and intimidation.

According to him, “all stakeholders must work together to create a peaceful and friendly atmosphere that will guarantee free, fair and credible elections in 2027.”

The NDP candidate also appealed to Governor Sheriff F.O Oborevwori, the Delta State Government and relevant security agencies to intervene in pending election-related issues that could threaten public peace in Warri and seek amicable resolutions in the interest of residents.

Dr. Mulade Sheriff emphasised that peaceful coexistence among the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities is essential to the social, economic and political development of Warri and its environs.

He noted that the three ethnic groups share historical, cultural, commercial and geographical ties, making unity and mutual understanding important to the area’s continued growth and stability.

He added that meaningful development could not take place in an atmosphere of hostility, suspicion and insecurity.

According to him, “peace creates an enabling environment for government and private-sector investments, encourages businesses to flourish, promotes employment opportunities for young people, and attracts the infrastructure and economic activities needed to improve the living standards of residents”.

Comrade Mulade added that “peaceful coexistence will also strengthen inter-ethnic relationships, promote cultural understanding, and ensure that future generations inherit an environment where people can live, work and pursue their aspirations without fear of discrimination or violence.

He urged residents to place the collective interest of Warri above partisan and ethnic considerations, noting that political differences should not undermine the relationships among the people.

Dr. Sheriff Mulade reaffirmed that elections provide citizens with the opportunity to choose their preferred leaders and should not be occasions for confrontation, intimidation or bloodshed. He said political participation should ultimately promote good governance, unity and sustainable development.