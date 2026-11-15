2027: NDC support group faults Gov Lawal’s appointment of 282 aides

Supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), under the aegis of the Zamfara Integrity Group, have urged youths to reject what they described as Governor Dauda Lawal’s last-minute appointments ahead of the 2027 elections in the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening by its spokesperson, Muhammed Sagir, in Gusau, the group alleged that the recent appointment of 282 special assistants and senior special assistants was not an act of goodwill.

“The recent approval of 282 Senior Special Assistants by Governor Dauda Lawal is not an act of goodwill.

“It is not a reward. It is not inclusion. It is a calculated political manoeuvre designed to use you and dump you.

“He saw the defeat coming, and he calculated that he would lose. That is why he rushed to use you. A drowning man will grab at any straw—and today, you are that straw. But remember: the straw sinks with the drowning man.

“Why is the Governor suddenly so interested in the youth? The answer is fear—fear of Senator Kabir Garba Marafa, who has a proven track record of fighting insecurity.

“Fellow youths of Zamfara, reject this manipulation. Refuse to be used. Stand firm and say no more deception, no more exploitation, no more failed leadership.

“Governor Lawal has delivered nothing but suffering. Senator Marafa will deliver security, development and hope.”

The group concluded with a prayer that Zamfara State would regain peace, stability and sustainable development, adding that Senator Kabir Garba Marafa of the NDC should lead the state to a brighter future.