Supporters of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the South-East, under the auspices of NDC FCT South-East, have concluded plans to embark on a Unity March across the nation’s capital in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Hon. Mike Nwosu, the NDC FCT South-East Chairman, disclosed this on Sunday at an inauguration towards the FCT Unity March, held at the Obidient Movement headquarters, Abuja.

He said the essence of the unity march was to unite all the supporters and support groups of the NDC to win the Federal Capital Territory for the party in 2027.

“This meeting is to unite all NDC members and supporters from Southeast origin resident in Abuja. It is to heal division, to settle differences, to bring the old and the young together, to bring the women and the men together, to bring all our local government coordinators, ward coordinators and zonal leaders together under one umbrella.

“We are here because our people are tired of hunger in the midst of plenty, tired of insecurity in a land blessed with peace-loving people, tired of unemployment for our graduates, tired of high prices , tired of division, and tired of leaders who promise much and deliver little.

“We are here because we believe that a better Nigeria is possible. A Nigeria where hard work is rewarded, where merit matters more than connection, where Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, and all tribes will sit at one table as brothers and sisters”, he said.

In his remarks, the Obidient Movement Director-General, Moses Paul, said the aim of the meeting was to ensure that what happened in 2023, when groups supporting Mr Peter Obi were not organised, would not be repeated ahead of 2027.

He said Obi currently enjoyed the support of some American senators and international bodies because of his consistent integrity.

The meeting was attended by members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, the Obidient Movement, NDC chieftains, candidates of the party and party supporters.

The high point of the meeting was the inauguration of a committee that would organise the Unity March ahead of 2027.