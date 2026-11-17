The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised concerns over the integrity of the Preliminary Voter Register ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a nationwide audit of areas recording unusual increases in registered voters.

The party said unexplained growth in voter numbers across several polling units, particularly in Ebonyi State, had raised concerns about possible artificial inflation of the register.

In a statement signed by the Director-General of the NDC Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, the party said a joint analysis by the Data and Intelligence Directorate of Governance Index for the Coalition for Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) and the Diaspora Affairs Directorate of the NDC National Campaign Council identified significant disparities in voter registration figures across multiple polling units in the state.

According to the statement, the scale of the increases was considerably higher than the historical growth rate recorded between previous election cycles, raising concerns that similar anomalies might exist in other parts of the country.

The NDC noted that national voter registration growth between the 2019 and 2023 general elections was relatively modest, arguing that sudden and concentrated increases that could not be explained by new registrations or legitimate voter transfers required urgent investigation.

It warned that an inflated voter register could create opportunities for electoral manipulation if the discrepancies were not addressed before election day.

With the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for January 16, 2027, the party said the ongoing or recently concluded display of the preliminary voter register provided a critical opportunity to identify and correct irregularities.

The NDC consequently urged INEC to immediately review and audit areas across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory where abnormal increases in voter numbers had been recorded.

It also called on the electoral commission to publish clear explanations for significant changes in voter registration figures.

The party further urged political parties, civil society organisations and citizens to scrutinise the displayed voter register in their respective polling units and submit claims and objections before the deadline.

It asked Resident Electoral Commissioners nationwide to make registration and voter transfer records available for independent scrutiny, particularly in areas where significant disparities had been reported.

The NDC also called on political parties to deploy trained agents to polling units with unusual voter registration growth patterns during the elections to safeguard the credibility of the process.

However, the party clarified that its findings were preliminary indications requiring verification and should not be treated as final conclusions, acknowledging that lawful registrations and voter transfers could account for some of the increases.

It stressed that extraordinary changes in voter numbers must be adequately explained to protect public confidence in the electoral process.

“The credibility of the 2027 elections rests on a clean and verifiable voter roll. Nigerians deserve nothing less,” the statement added.