The National Chairman of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of orchestrating attacks on the party’s candidates and supporters across the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Zuwoghe alleged that the attacks, which he described as coordinated attempts to intimidate the opposition, were aimed at frustrating the party’s political activities and pushing opposition parties out of Nigeria’s political space.

The NDC chairman, who spoke at an international press conference on Wednesday, cited incidents in Edo, Enugu, Delta, Lagos, Kano, Cross River and Anambra states, alleging that the attacks had resulted in deaths, injuries and the destruction of party property.

He particularly expressed concern over the alleged attacks on the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and other candidates, insisting that the development raised serious questions about the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property.

According to him, the protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the government and should not be left to opposition parties to pursue.

“Security of life and property in any nation is the responsibility of the incumbent government. It is not in the hands of the opposition,” he said.

He added that the country’s security agencies were established to protect all Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“There is no APC police, no APC army or no APC air force. That means the security apparatus that is constituted to protect life and order in this country belongs to the citizenry of this country,” he said.

Zuwoghe argued that the persistent attacks on NDC members and candidates suggested that the ruling party was uncomfortable with the growing influence of the opposition, particularly Obi’s presidential ambition.

He said, “There can be only one assumed answer. That the government in power is afraid of the NDC. The government in power is afraid of our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Gregory Obi, and all the candidates of the NDC, and they have resorted to intimidation to frustrate our campaigns.”

The chairman declared that the party would not be intimidated out of the 2027 elections, insisting that its supporters remained committed to participating in the electoral process.

“The NDC will not allow itself to be intimidated out of 2027 elections. If it is the idea and intention of those that are orchestrating it, let them hear it directly from me as national chairman,” he said.

“We believe in the power of one. That means it is resolved that we will vote. Our supporters will vote. Our votes shall be counted. Our votes shall be defended, protected, announced, and we believe that we shall be declared winners of the 2027 general election.”

He warned against attempts to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, maintaining that citizens must be allowed to exercise their constitutional rights to freedom of association, movement and political participation.

Providing details of some of the incidents, Zuwoghe recalled that on 18 July 2025, the Edo State Governor allegedly warned Obi against visiting the state, saying his safety would not be guaranteed.

He also alleged that the Edo State APC chairman had threatened to use AK-47 rifles against those intending to vote for the NDC.

The chairman said the alleged threats appeared to have been renewed on Wednesday, when Obi reportedly came under attack while visiting Edo State for a town hall meeting.

He further cited the 13 October 2026 attack on a property at the NDC secretariat in Benin City, Edo State, which he said was set ablaze by suspected political thugs.

In Enugu State, he said the party had experienced repeated attacks on its meetings and advertised political activities, resulting in deaths and injuries.

He recalled that on 12 September 2026, armed men allegedly disrupted an NDC grassroots meeting in Nkanu West Local Government Area, leaving eight party members with gunshot wounds.

He also cited the 10 October attack on supporters gathered at the campaign office of the party’s governorship candidate in Enugu GRA, during which a party member, identified as Nworie Christopher, was reportedly killed.

Zuwoghe described the incidents in Delta State as particularly disturbing, listing several attacks on the party’s candidates, supporters and campaign activities.

He recalled that on 13 August 2026, armed men allegedly attacked the convoy of the party’s Delta governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in Ughelli South Local Government Area, leaving six members injured.

He also cited the 21 August destruction of a venue prepared for an NDC campaign meeting in Oviẹ, the September attacks on mobilisation marches in Effurun and Warri, and the 7 November attack on the party’s one-million-man march in Asaba, which allegedly left one person dead and five others injured.

The chairman said the latest incident occurred on 23 November, when armed men allegedly opened fire on an NDC campaign gathering for a senatorial candidate in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

He said four party members were reportedly killed, while the police gave a preliminary death toll of six, with several others critically injured.

Other incidents highlighted by the NDC chairman included the disruption of an NDC town hall meeting in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos State, on 12 November, during which a journalist was allegedly assaulted and his equipment seized.

He also cited the 15 November attack on the campaign convoy of the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and its Kano governorship candidate, Aminu Gwarzo, near the Bichi Local Government Secretariat.

According to him, the incident involved suspected political thugs who blocked the road, smashed vehicle windscreens and injured supporters.

In Cross River State, Zuwoghe alleged that thugs armed with sticks and machetes attacked the convoy conveying Obi and Kwankwaso in Calabar as they travelled from the palace of the Obong of Calabar to a town hall meeting.

He said several campaign vehicles were damaged, although the two leaders escaped unharmed.

In Anambra State, he accused government agents of pulling down the billboard of Senator Victor Umeh despite the payment of the prescribed fees, allegedly because it featured Obi alongside the senator.

He also alleged that NDC meetings had been disrupted in Abia State, while the owners of some facilities leased to the party faced threats of demolition by the state government.

Against this backdrop, the NDC chairman demanded that security agencies remain neutral and ensure adequate protection for all political parties and their candidates.

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attacks, arguing that the failure to bring the perpetrators to justice had encouraged further violence.

“We demand that perpetrators must be brought to book and the needful be done,” he said.

The party further demanded the protection of the electoral process to enable political parties to campaign freely in accordance with the timetable and guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Zuwoghe called on the European Union, the United States and other members of the international community to pay attention to what he described as growing pressure on opposition parties in Nigeria.

He said the international community should be concerned about developments that could undermine democratic competition and citizens’ right to freely choose their leaders.

The chairman maintained that the NDC would continue to participate in the electoral process despite the alleged intimidation, insisting that Nigeria’s democracy must provide equal political space for all parties.