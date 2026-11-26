Wife of the Vice-President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, has urged voters across the six North-East states to re-elect President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

She made the appeal on Thursday in Maiduguri at an empowerment programme organised by her Support for Widows, Orphans and Tsangaya (SWOT) Foundation for women, youths and other vulnerable groups in the region.

Mrs Shettima called on the people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels.

The programme also featured the distribution of more than 2,000 pieces of business equipment to beneficiaries to promote self-employment and improve their livelihoods.

The items included 120 Point of Sale (POS) machines, 120 provision shop kiosks, 100 sewing machines, 55 cake mixers, 50 car-wash pumping machines, 300 grinding machines, 500 spaghetti-making machines, 300 cooking stoves and 300 chest freezers.

Equipment for male and female salons, including hair clippers, dryers, washing basins and other accessories, was also distributed.

Mrs Shettima said the intervention was designed to bridge the gap between skills acquisition and economic opportunities by providing beneficiaries with the tools to establish businesses, earn income and become financially independent.

“These items are intended to serve as stepping stones towards your economic independence and a more secure future for you and your families,” she said.

She urged the beneficiaries to make productive use of the equipment, warning: “Please do not sell them or waste them.”

Mrs Shettima, who established the foundation in 2012 when she was First Lady of Borno State, said its activities were driven by a commitment to supporting vulnerable people, particularly women and youths.

She disclosed that the foundation had also conducted a medical outreach in Maiduguri, reaching 500 people, while 1,200 pupils in public primary schools received school bags, water bottles, writing materials and other learning materials.

She thanked President Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for their support, as well as Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum and his wife, Professor Falmata Zulum, for supporting the programme.

Two beneficiaries, Aisha Garba and Musa Muhammed, thanked Mrs Shettima and Vice-President Kashim Shettima for the intervention.

They pledged to use the equipment to improve their livelihoods and mobilise support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, promising to deliver two million votes for the APC in Borno State.

Wives of APC governors in the North-East and wives of APC governorship candidates also attended the programme.