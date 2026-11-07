2027: My seven years in legislature prepared me to govern Kwara — Danladi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi, has cited his seven years of legislative experience, particularly his involvement in the state’s budget appropriation process as Speaker of the House of Assembly, as a major qualification for the 2027 governorship election.

Danladi, who spoke on Friday at the News Keg, a political engagement platform organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara State Council, said his position as Speaker had given him an understanding of the state’s development priorities, resource allocation and governance structure.

He maintained that the major infrastructure projects executed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration were products of appropriation processes in which the legislature played a critical role.

According to him, his legislative experience had provided him with an understanding of the financial and developmental needs of the state, as well as the workings of government across its various sectors.

“Appropriation process is a key ingredient in governance, and I can attest that all the landmark projects of Governor AbdulRazaq emerged from this process,” he said.

The APC candidate also said his seven years in the legislature had afforded him extensive exposure to the state’s geographical and developmental challenges, claiming that he had visited virtually every ward in Kwara.

“There is hardly any ward in Kwara that I have not been to. I am a local boy. My interest is in all our local areas, and I intend to touch all these places”, he said.

On grassroots development, Danladi cited interventions in his Ilesha/Gwanara constituency in Baruteen Local Government Area, including the installation of more than 210 boreholes and the facilitation of road infrastructure with the support of the state government.

He also disclosed that his office had facilitated the training of 300 vigilantes in partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), citing the area’s proximity to the international border as a major security consideration.

Danladi, who described his governorship ticket as a collective project belonging to the people of Kwara rather than an individual ambition, attended the engagement with his running mate, Hon. David Oluwaseun Oguniyi.

Oguniyi, in his brief remarks, highlighted his private-sector background and described his relationship with Danladi as one built on what he called productive synergy.