2027: My manifesto will address needs of Osun Central LGAs —Adegoke

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the January 2027 Osun Central senatorial election, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke, SAN, has stated that he has studied Osun State in its entirety, including the 10 local governments that make up the Osun Central Senatorial District, ahead of the election.

The senior lawyer and former governorship aspirant of the APC in Osun State stated this in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, while speaking to newsmen about his vision and manifesto for the senatorial district he is seeking to represent at the National Assembly.

“We have come up with what we call ‘My Vision’, which is like our own manifesto, by which we want to address the needs of the people,” he said.

Adegoke revealed that they have identified several immediate priorities that will benefit the people, including advocating for more federal projects and institutions across the senatorial district.

The senatorial candidate mentioned various ongoing and abandoned Federal Government projects that he can facilitate the quick completion of, as well as many requests of the people that demand the attention of the government.

He listed youth empowerment — through skill acquisition and loan schemes, agriculture, technological innovation, creative endeavours — as some of the things he would achieve for the people. Other projects he mentioned that he prioritised were education, health, security, power, tourism, and industry, among others.

He added that they have developed a robust structure, categorised into 12 directorates, to achieve these missions.

“Then, we have the relationship with the presidency to make sure that all these opportunities we are talking about can be actualised,” he added.

The senatorial candidate also spoke about his gubernatorial ambition, saying he has contested twice to be governor of Osun State in primary elections, in 2018 and 2025, under APC, but the party decided it was not yet his turn to be governor.

He added that having sacrificed a lot for the party and for the state, his people have decided that he represent them at the National Assembly as a senator.

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In light of this, he said, “As long as the Senate is concerned, I’m already there, God willing.”

Adegoke expressed confidence that he is the best candidate to represent the Osun Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, emphasising that legislative excellence and effective representation have been his area of expertise for many years.

He noted that as a senior lawyer, the best place for him to start his political career is the Senate because he knows much about what they do there.

“I have drafted many laws that I cannot count. I have had the opportunity to review all the legislation, all the laws of Nigeria.

“I have guided and led many senators, not only in litigation, but also equally in what they are doing there as legislators, and that means that if I get there, I will do it better,” he said.

He stated that if elected as a senator, for the people to get regular feedback on his stewardship, they will establish quarterly constituency engagement and accountability programmes through town hall meetings to connect and reach the people more.

He said that President Bola Tinubu needs people in the National Assembly who can make his dreams of repositioning Nigeria possible, noting that he is one of such people.