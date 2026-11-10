2027: Mumuni reaffirms support for Tinubu’s re-election, aligns with group

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has reaffirmed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 as part of the leadership of the Friends of Femi Gbajabiamila, a political support platform mobilising support for the President’s second-term ambition.
In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Mumuni said his decision to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition was informed by his political convictions, the achievements showcased by the Friends of Femi Gbajabiamila and his belief in the importance of continuity in governance.
“Having reviewed the achievements and initiatives showcased by the Friends of Femi Gbajabiamila, I am convinced that there is a strong case for continuity. The progress being highlighted deserves recognition, while the ongoing efforts towards national development should be given the opportunity to deliver lasting benefits to Nigerians,” he said.
He added that the achievements highlighted by the group provided further grounds for supporting the President’s re-election, stressing that the progress recorded under the Tinubu administration should be consolidated to advance national development.
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Mumuni is part of the leadership of the Friends of Femi Gbajabiamila, a political support platform spearheaded by the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.
He described the platform as an avenue for bringing together like-minded stakeholders to mobilise support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections and communicate the administration’s record and development agenda to Nigerians.
“I believe political support should go beyond endorsements. It should involve engaging citizens, communicating verifiable achievements and encouraging constructive participation in the democratic process,” Mumuni stated.
The APC chieftain’s political history dates back to the 2011 general elections, when he contested the Lagos State governorship election on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).
The party subsequently joined the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and a faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2013 merger that gave birth to the APC.
Since then, Mumuni has remained associated with the ruling party and participated in its political activities.
During the 2023 presidential election, he served on the Intelligence and Security team of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and was also reported to have served on the APC Security Committee.
His renewed involvement ahead of 2027 comes as political stakeholders and support groups intensify activities around the President’s re-election ambition.
Mumuni’s involvement in the leadership of the Friends of Femi Gbajabiamila reflects his continued commitment to the mobilisation effort, with a focus on presenting the administration’s record, encouraging wider political participation and engaging Nigerians on governance and national development.
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