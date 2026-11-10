2027: Most Christians comfortable with Muslim-Muslim ticket — APC’s Yilwatda

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that most Christians consulted by the party have expressed support for the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Yilwatda said the concerns initially raised by some Christians over possible marginalisation under a Muslim-Muslim administration had not materialised, arguing that Christians continued to have their voices heard in the government.

“Most Christians that we’ve engaged and we’ve spoken to them, they are very okay with the Muslim-Muslim ticket,” he said.

“The thought and the fear of most Christians was that the Muslim-Muslim ticket may suppress their voices, but their voices are heard loud and clear now.”

The APC chairman also rejected suggestions that Tinubu’s religious affiliation had resulted in discrimination or persecution of Christians since he assumed office three years ago.

On Tinubu’s eligibility to seek another term amid questions about his health and physical fitness, Yilwatda maintained that the President was capable of contesting the 2027 election.

He also explained why Tinubu might not personally attend every campaign rally, citing the demands of his constitutional responsibilities as President.

According to Yilwatda, some government officials had been directed to participate in selected campaign activities to prevent political engagements from disrupting the running of government.

Turning to the leadership dispute within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the APC chairman denied claims that the ruling party was responsible for the opposition party’s internal crisis.

The dispute followed a Federal High Court judgment that invalidated the David Mark-led leadership of the ADC. Yilwatda questioned why the opposition party was blaming the APC for a crisis triggered by a legal action filed by one of its own members.

He further expressed confidence that Tinubu would defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar if the 2027 presidential election was conducted freely and fairly.