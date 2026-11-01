2027: Miyetti Allah holds rally for Tinubu, declares re-election support

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has declared its support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The association said the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development had given pastoralists and livestock farmers hope after decades of neglect.

Speaking at a rally in Kaduna on Saturday, MACBAN National President, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, said livestock stakeholders across the country were ready to support Tinubu in appreciation of his administration’s decision to establish a dedicated ministry to address challenges in the sector.

The rally was organised by the Fulbe APC Forum and Tinubu Yeso-Yeso Political Forum (TYPF), in collaboration with the Coalition of Pastoralists and Traders Associations, the Amalgamated Union of Livestock Dealers, Butchers and other stakeholders in the sector.

Ngelzarma said livestock farmers and pastoralists had campaigned for the establishment of the ministry for decades.

“We are here today to extend our appreciation and support to the administration of President Tinubu. The creation of the livestock ministry is something we have been advocating for and looking forward to for decades,” he said.

He added that the initiative had encouraged some state governments to establish similar institutions to coordinate livestock development, describing it as an opportunity to address longstanding challenges facing pastoralists and other operators in the industry.

The MACBAN president said the association’s support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition was an expression of appreciation for the administration’s recognition of the economic importance of livestock development.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, urged pastoralists, livestock farmers and other operators to take advantage of the ministry’s programmes to improve their businesses and livelihoods.

Maiha said the livestock sector had remained below its potential for decades due to inadequate veterinary services, limited access to pasture and water, high feed costs, poor market infrastructure and low productivity.

He said Nigeria had about 58 million cattle, 124 million goats, 70 million sheep, 9.3 million pigs, 3.2 million donkeys, 700,000 camels and 300 million birds, describing the figures as significant economic opportunities waiting to be harnessed.

The minister said the Federal Government was implementing policies to improve animal health, breeding, feed production, dairy farming, meat processing and access to markets.

He disclosed that seven veterinary hospitals had been completed and equipped under a World Bank-supported programme, while additional facilities were at various stages of completion.

According to him, the government plans to expand veterinary services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, with primary veterinary facilities also planned for the 774 local government areas.

In his remarks, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Murtala Dabo, said the state government was complementing the Federal Government’s initiative through investments in livestock infrastructure and services.

Dabo said Kaduna’s budgetary allocation to livestock development had increased from N1.48 billion in 2023 to more than N100 billion in 2026.