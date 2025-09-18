2027: Massive tsunami awaits those seeking Tinubu’s removal — Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has declared that a massive tsunami awaits those seeking Tinubu’s removal in 2027, warning opposition politicians not to underestimate the president’s mandate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, made this known in a post on his X page, where he drew on biblical references to describe the president’s mandate as divinely backed and unshakable.

Quoting scripture, he stated, “The Bible says, ‘Surely they shall gather but it shall not be of me. Whomsoever gathers against thee shall be scattered for thy sake!’ A massive tsunami awaits those that seek to remove @officialABAT from office in 2027. They will be blown away by the East Wind of destruction and their lofty dreams and vain ambitions shall melt away like an iceberg approaching the tropics.”

The APC stalwart stressed that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda would not only continue but also reach its full manifestation by 2031.

“The Sword of the Lord shall cut them down and the Lord of Hosts shall dash them to pieces! Nothing can stop the wind of reformation and change that is blowing through our great country. Nothing can prevent the Finger of God from achieving His purpose. Nothing can stop us from getting to the Promised Land! The Renewed Hope agenda is here to stay and shall reach its full manifestation by 2031. To God be the glory: there is no turning back!” Fani-Kayode declared.

His comments come amid mounting political tension as opposition figures position themselves ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

