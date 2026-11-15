2027: Massive crowd as Gombe APC flags off campaign in Bajoga

Bajoga, the headquarters of Funakaye Local Government Area of Gombe State, was agog on Saturday as Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya led a formidable gathering of APC leaders and supporters, including the Special Adviser to the President on Political and Other Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabir Masari, national party officers, former governors, members of the National Assembly and thousands of party faithful, to formally flag off the party’s 2027 election campaign in the state.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Inuwa Yahaya reeled out development achievements of his administration and the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while urging Gombe voters to retain their confidence in the APC.

Inuwa Yahaya said the people of Gombe State were living witnesses to the transformation recorded under APC-led administrations at both the state and federal levels.

According to him, “We have every reason to support Mr. President to consolidate on the reforms he has started,” Governor Inuwa said, adding that while Nigeria, particularly the Northeast, faced severe socio-economic and developmental challenges when President Tinubu assumed office, the Federal Government had since taken bold and courageous decisions to reposition the country.”

The Governor particularly commended President Tinubu for the reforms in the power sector, which, according to him, have opened opportunities for subnational governments to participate in electricity generation, transmission and distribution.

He cited the one-megawatt power plant commissioned in Talasse and the ongoing development of four-megawatt projects in Kaltungo, Kumo, Bajoga and Dukku as examples of the practical benefits of the new direction in the power sector.

Inuwa Yahaya added, “This is the reality,” the Governor said, urging the people to judge the APC administration by tangible projects and their impact on communities.”

The Governor also highlighted the development of the Kaltungo Snakebite Research Centre, saying the project had been pursued for some time before finally receiving the necessary attention and support.

He further listed the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital in Billiri, the Federal Medical Centre in Kumo and numerous projects at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, among developments that, according to him, demonstrated the growing federal presence in the state.

The Governor also pointed to major road infrastructure, including the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe-Biu corridor, as well as the commencement of railway development from Jos towards the Northeast, describing the projects as concrete evidence of the Federal Government’s renewed development agenda.

“Will we abandon these physical and real developments for some abstract deceptions?” he rhetorically asked.

He declared that the state had moved beyond what he described as the difficult years of underdevelopment and would not allow itself to be taken backwards, declaring that, “We are out of the woods and will never allow some people to take us back.”

The Governor also cited the Ultramodern International Livestock Market, International Grains Market, Timberland Abattoir and Inland Dry Port among major projects being pursued to strengthen Gombe’s economic base, expand trade and create opportunities for citizens.

He said more than 1,100 kilometres of roads had already been constructed by his administration, stressing that the APC was not merely making campaign promises but presenting its record to the electorate for assessment.

“We are not promising; we are asking you to rate us based on our deliverance, and development has been taken to every nook and cranny of the state,” he said.

Inuwa Yahaya disclosed that the Northeast Development Commission would undertake the reconstruction of the Gombe-Dukku, Gombe-Bajoga-Potiskum and Gombe-Yola roads, while a six-span bridge linking Galda in Yobe State with Jigawa in Gombe State would also be constructed.

He also attributed the payment of the state’s accumulated gratuity backlog to the improved fiscal space created through the policies of the Tinubu administration.

On local government reforms, the Governor expressed optimism that the state’s Local Council Development Areas would eventually become fully recognised local governments, describing the initiative as part of the development model inspired by the Federal Government.

The Governor declared the determination of the Gombe APC family to secure a decisive victory for President Tinubu and all APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

He said the party would work towards delivering not less than one million votes for President Tinubu from Gombe State.

The Governor expressed confidence that the APC would retain the presidency and secure victory across the elective positions in Gombe State.

“Insha Allah, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is coming back, and we are going to win from head to toe.”

He similarly expressed confidence that the party would repeat the feat at the gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections.

“As far as Gombe is concerned, Mr. Adviser, tell Mr. President that he should go to bed with two eyes closed. The case is closed. Gombe is delivered. It is sealed and delivered,” he declared.

Speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Political and Other Matters, Hon. Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, described Governor Inuwa Yahaya as a trusted, people-oriented, dedicated and fearless leader whose administration, he said, had given the APC a strong political advantage in Gombe State and the Northeast.

Ibrahim Masari commended the Governor’s leadership and called on party members and supporters to remain united and focused as the party prepares for the 2027 elections.

The Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, described Governor Inuwa Yahaya as a masses’ Governor, citing the people-oriented nature of projects executed by his administration.

Ali Bukar Dalori expressed confidence that Gombe and other states in the Northeast would be won by the APC and that the party would secure victory for all its candidates.

“Let Gombe lead APC in the Northeast. The opposition should stop wasting time, as the people have already decided to vote for respect instead of disrespect, development instead of backwardness, unity instead of disunity and peace over chaos,” he said.

The APC gubernatorial candidate, Dr Jamil Ishyaku Gwamna, said the APC-led administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had placed Gombe State on the right development trajectory.

He pledged to consolidate the gains of the present administration while ensuring that development reaches all sections of the state.

“Where we can build, we will; where we will improve, we will, because Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has already trailblazed. We will make sure everybody is carried along – the youth, women and rural communities,” he said.

Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna emphasised the importance of good leadership at all levels and promised to build upon the existing foundation while pursuing inclusive development.

In his goodwill message, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Coordinating Patron of the Campaign Council, Senator Usman Bayero Nafada, said no previous President had done more for Gombe State than President Tinubu, while describing Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s performance as a strong foundation for the incoming administration.

He said the next APC administration in the state would build on the achievements already recorded.

Former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, said the developments witnessed along the roads into Gombe provided visible evidence of the state’s transformation and expressed confidence that Gombe would deliver the APC at the polls.

Former Adamawa State Governor, Senator Bindow Jibrilla, urged the people of Gombe to appreciate the development recorded under the present administration, saying the state had emerged as a reference point for development in the North.

He called on the people to support President Tinubu and other APC candidates, stressing that Northerners had a responsibility to give the President the opportunity to continue implementing his development agenda.

He also urged voters to elect APC legislators who would work with the President and Governor to advance their responsibilities.

The Deputy Governor of Yobe State, Idi Barde Gubana, who represented the Yobe State Governor, stressed the importance of maintaining national unity and harmony, saying the stability of Nigeria would be better preserved if President Tinubu completes his two-term mandate.

Senator Joshua Lidani, who spoke in support of the gubernatorial candidate and the party’s other candidates, highlighted their qualities and expressed confidence that the people of Gombe would make the right choice by renewing their mandate for the APC.

Hon. Usman Bello Kumo said peace and good leadership had weakened the political opposition, which he accused of relying on lies and deception.

He said the APC administration had demonstrated that leadership is fundamentally about serving the people and pledged continued support for the party.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Gombe State APC Chairman, Mohammed Dantata Ndus, described the occasion as historic and the beginning of the party’s victory journey in Gombe State.

He said the APC remained united under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya and attributed the party’s strength to the development recorded across the state.

According to him, the forthcoming campaign would be anchored on facts, achievements and direct engagement with the people.

“Elections are won at the grassroots. I urge everybody to go back to his polling unit and vote for the APC from head to toe,” he said.

With this formal flag-off, the Gombe State APC Campaign Council, led by the Director-General, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, has commenced its activities in earnest, and the party’s campaign machinery is activated towards securing victory for all candidates across the state.