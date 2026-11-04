2027 manifesto: Hold me accountable from 100 days in office — Makinde

Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Mr Seyi Makinde, has promised Nigerians an impactful government that can be judged within its first 100 days in office if he is elected on January 16, 2027.

Makinde, who said he was putting his name and integrity on the line, asked voters to hold him accountable if, within 100 days, his administration had not begun to “reset” the country and place it on a solid footing to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the founding fathers.

The APM candidate, who is the Governor of Oyo State, made the commitment on Wednesday at the formal unveiling of his “Reset Nigeria Manifesto”, the document outlining how he would implement his Reset Nigeria agenda if elected president.

He explained that the manifesto, built around four key areas — the economy, security, education and socio-political reforms — would involve extensive policy reviews and governance restructuring to improve service delivery and ensure Nigerians felt the practical impact of government in their lives.

Speaking to an audience that included party faithful, members of the diplomatic corps, private sector participants, political party representatives and the media, Makinde said, “The simple proposition is that government must make life easier for the people it governs. That is, helping people live safely, have a decent living, develop their abilities and access to opportunities.”

On the economy, he explained that he would reset the system to achieve macroeconomic stability.

“What is macroeconomic stability? Macroeconomic stability must have a direct impact on the people, creating jobs, improving incomes, and lowering the cost of living. Those are things that you cannot shy away from.”

He noted that Nigeria’s problem was not a lack of people or resources, but a shortage of capable leaders who could make the best use of available resources for the benefit of Nigerians. He offered himself as the right person for the task.

“Nigeria is rich in natural resources. Nigeria is rich in human resources. But our leaders are poor in ideas,” Makinde added.

On oil, the governor reiterated that he would eliminate what he described as corruption in the system by ensuring that the value and gains generated from reducing the cost of producing a barrel of crude oil benefited the citizenry.

“So, the outcome of policies will be measurable and within three years, starting from the first 100 days in office, we will ask you to hold us accountable.

“I have done this in Oyo State because before I became the governor, there was no record of performance within the public sector for me …” he said.

Makinde’s promise to reform the socio-political system through a transitional unity government over four years generated interest among members of the audience.

He announced that while the Reset Nigeria agenda would retain the current multi-party system, changes would be introduced to ensure that whoever emerged as the country’s leader secured the support of at least 50 per cent of voters.

According to him, the current practice, in which leaders could emerge with just 33 per cent of the votes and govern the wider population, did not represent the true voice of the people.

He explained, “I will move towards the position that anybody who is going to be President of Nigeria should not do it with 33% of the votes.

“When 67% will vote against you, but you will go in there and start compromising the 67%. You will start asking people to bring the mandate from their own people to join you. And where they are resisting, you will force them.”

Makinde added, “So, what we are thinking is for you to become the President of Nigeria, you must score at least 50% plus one vote. That way, people will have to talk across party lines, across all kinds of things that divide us to be able to get a government that will command the respect of the majority of Nigerians.”

He, however, assured Nigerians that he would not benefit from any arrangements the proposed transitional government might agree to implement for a united Nigeria.

“And today, being Wednesday, the 4th of November, I offer myself as the guinea pig by announcing to Nigerians that whatever socio-political arrangements we fashion out, I, Oluseyi Makinde, will not be a beneficiary,” he stated, urging Nigerians to obtain copies of the manifesto and study its details to help them make up their minds.

His vice-presidential running mate, Alhaji Lawal Daura, who said his portfolio would be security, summarised the administration’s plan to end the “politicisation of insecurity”.

Daura, a former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), assured Nigerians of practical solutions, including adequate funding, training, equipment and the recruitment of qualified personnel.

Also addressing the gathering, APM National Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, lamented the alleged intimidation and harassment of opposition parties across the states ahead of the polls, saying even campaign billboards were being pulled down.

Describing electoral fraud as the “worst form of banditry”, Dantalle urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be fair to all parties and remain truly independent.

Dantalle warned that electoral malpractice must be resisted, arguing that a society that legitimises electoral fraud, lies and deception cannot credibly condemn other forms of criminality.

He stated, “If we legitimise criminality, lies and deception, I wonder whether we will have the decorum and rectitude to condemn criminals, robbers and bandits on our roads.

“The worst form of banditry is electoral fraud because it denies people the right to choose who they want. This must be resisted.”