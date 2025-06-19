2027: Makinde’s presidential posters flood Dutse, major Jigawa towns

Presidential campaign posters of the Oyo State Governor, Chief Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde, have flooded Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State, as well as some local government headquarters and major towns across the state.

Reports from Jigawa indicate that the posters, promoting Governor Makinde’s 2027 presidential ambition under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), now dominate most roundabouts, junctions, and streets in Dutse.

Some of the posters read: “To move Nigeria forward 2027, His Excellency Engineer Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde for President, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” while others declare: “2027: To move Nigeria forward, Seyi Makinde is the answer.”

Prominent locations plastered with the posters include Unity Pentagon, the Police Headquarters, Mai Kwarya Roundabout, Obasanjo Road, Muhammadu Buhari Street, Abdulsalami Abubakar Street, and Abdullahi Mai Kano Dutse Road, among others.

Speaking to Tribune Online in Dutse, the National Secretary of the Nigeria Youths Awareness Group Makinde 2027 (NYAG Makinde 2027), Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, confirmed the development, saying: “His Excellency Engineer Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde has submitted himself for Nigeria and Nigerians.”

He called on citizens to rally behind the governor, regardless of political affiliation: “Hence the need for all patriotic lovers of democracy, irrespective of party affiliations, to rally around him to realise the objective.”

“We have met as different groups and have agreed to have a common front for Seyi Makinde for President 2027. We are a moving train and no stopping us until we achieve our objective of a Seyi Makinde presidency,” he added.

Abdullahi further disclosed that consultations had been held with key politicians and prominent Nigerians nationwide, and that they have declared their support for the project.

“The Seyi Makinde 2027 project is a massive movement which will catch and spread like wildfire,” he said.

He also revealed that nationwide mobilisation was underway: “We have concluded all necessary arrangements—the posters, billboards, handbills, and other branded products are ready. By next week, in-sha Allah, they will flood the entire Northern Nigeria.”

He added: “Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Borno, Yobe, and Gombe States will explode for Seyi Makinde next week. Other states will follow subsequently. Our movement will take over Northern Nigeria for Seyi Makinde, after which the Southern Nigeria will be visited.”

