2027: Makinde to unveil manifesto on Wednesday

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, is set to unveil his manifesto for the 2027 general election on Wednesday, November 4, outlining the policy direction of his proposed administration if elected.

Titled Reset Nigeria Manifesto, the document is expected to detail the programmes and policy priorities of the Makinde/Daura ticket.

The unveiling, scheduled to take place in Abuja, comes after the Oyo State governor concluded a series of town hall engagements with Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones.

Makinde has consistently described his ‘Reset Nigeria Agenda’ as a plan to reform areas he believes have not worked effectively, including security, the economy, education, infrastructure and healthcare.

Speaking recently on the agenda, he identified four major pillars, covering economic reform, security, education and the country’s socio-political system.

He said the economic component would focus on reducing the structural costs of living and doing business, improving infrastructure, supporting entrepreneurs and creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow.

On security, Makinde said his proposed administration would adopt intelligence-led, coordinated and accountable systems to address the root causes of insecurity.

He also promised to improve access to education and learning outcomes, tackle the challenge of out-of-school children and equip young Nigerians with skills required for a competitive economy.

On governance, the APM candidate said his agenda would focus on strengthening institutions, improving accountability and devolving more responsibilities to states within Nigeria’s federal structure.

According to him, public office is a responsibility to the people, making transparency and accountability essential in the management of public resources.

The manifesto unveiling is expected to make Makinde the second presidential candidate, after the Social Democratic Party’s Adewole Adebayo, to publicly present his policy document for the 2027 election.

Other notable presidential contenders yet to unveil their manifestos, according to the report, include President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Gbenga Hashim of Accord, Chibuzor Okereke of the Labour Party and Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Among governorship candidates, the report identified Obafemi Hamzat of Lagos as the only candidate to have unveiled a manifesto so far.