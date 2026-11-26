The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has dismissed claims that the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, has negotiated to step down for another presidential candidate, describing the report as mischievous and false.

However, the campaign organisation dismissed the claims, saying Makinde remained firmly in the 2027 presidential race and was not contemplating withdrawing from the contest under any circumstances.

The statement reads in full: “The attention of the Makinde/Daura Presidential Campaign Council of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has been drawn to a fabricated report claiming that our presidential candidate, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has adopted the candidate of another political party as his preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

The report is entirely false. Governor Makinde has repeatedly made it clear that he is in the presidential race to win. His position that the next four years belong to Southern Nigeria has not changed.

Governor Makinde is not stepping down from the race. Anyone familiar with Nigeria’s electoral process knows that it is too late in the day for the duly nominated candidate of one political party to step down for the candidate of another party.

Nigerians should disregard this desperate fabrication and similar falsehoods being circulated by politicians who are afraid to face the electorate on January 16, 2027.

Those who concocted the report are regime propagandists seeking to create confusion within the opposition and weaken the growing movement for national renewal. Their mischief will not save them from the defeat that awaits them at the polls.

Governor Makinde remains firmly in the race. He is running to win, RESET NIGERIA, restore fairness to the federation and to lead Nigeria into a new era of security, opportunity and shared prosperity.”