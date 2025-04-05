2027: Makinde qualified to be next president — PDP chieftain, Ewenla

…says gov’s numerous achievements in Oyo speak volumes

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Prince Amb. (Dr.) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, has said that Oyo State Governor, Engnr Seyi Makinde, is eminently qualified to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in 2027.

Ewenla said this in a statement, titled: “Governor Seyi Makinde: A Proven Leader Poised for National Transformation, copy of which was made available to newsmen on Saturday, noting that Makinde’s numerous achievements spoke volumes, “from infrastructural development and improved healthcare systems to educational reforms and enhanced security architecture.”

According to the PDP chieftain, with the achievements recorded under his leadership, Governor Makinde has showcased what purposeful leadership can achieve, noting that in the dynamic landscape of Nigerian politics, few leaders had demonstrated the consistency, vision, and results-oriented governance that the governor had delivered in Oyo State.

Ewenla posited that Makinde’s leadership style, anchored on transparency, innovation, and people-centered policies, had not only transformed the socio-economic framework of Oyo State but also positioned him as a beacon of hope for national leadership.

“It is on this tested foundation that I confidently affirm – Governor Seyi Makinde is eminently qualified to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“His achievements speak volumes: from infrastructural development and improved healthcare systems to educational reforms and enhanced security architecture, Governor Makinde has showcased what purposeful leadership can achieve.

“As a dedicated member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I firmly believe that Governor Makinde represents the future we all envision for Nigeria.

“His governance record in Oyo State is not just commendable; it is a clear template for national transformation.

“I have stated this on several occasions, and I will continue to do so – Governor Seyi Makinde should be our party’s presidential candidate in 2027.

“Tested and confirmed—Governor Seyi Makinde has proven through his performance in Oyo State that he has what it takes to lead Nigeria.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it: Governor Seyi Makinde will be our presidential candidate under the great PDP come 2027, and he will become the President of Nigeria.

“His track record in Oyo State speaks for itself—he can do even better on a national level,” he said.

Speaking further, the PDP chieftain, while throwing support for Governor Makinde to indicate his interest in contesting the 2027 presidential ticket of the party, said Nigeria was in need of a visionary leader with proven capacity, integrity, and empathy for the common man, all of which he noted the governor embodied.

According to him, Governor Makinde has been tested, and has delivered, saying that it was time for the Oyo State helmsman “to take that excellence to the national stage.”

“Nigeria is in need of a visionary leader with proven capacity, integrity, and empathy for the common man.

“Governor Makinde embodies all of these qualities and more. He has been tested, and he has delivered. It is time to take that excellence to the national stage.

“As a prominent PDP chieftain and indigene of Lagos State, Alimosho Local Government, I, Prince Amb. (Dr.) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla (NiL, Psu, DiL, BSc, MSc), proudly stand behind this call for national advancement. Let us unite behind a leader who has shown us the future is possible,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE