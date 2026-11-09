2027: Makinde promises decentralisation of security if elected

The Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Governor of Oyo, Governor Seyi Makinde, has promised to decentralise Nigeria’s security architecture if elected president in the 2027 general elections.

Makinde made this statement during a live political programme on Jay FM 101.9, where he described his suggested security reforms.

The Presidential candidate, who stated that State Police is the only way to accomplish this, added that it must be properly structured to avoid any hitches that may arise later on.

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“I believe that we should decentralize our security architecture. State police is one way to accomplish this, but it must be properly organized. States that are ready should be able to establish their own police forces, while others can join when they are ready,” he said.

He went on to say that state police do not have to be established at the same time, and that those who are ready can start as long as the necessary safeguards are in place.

The Governor cited Nigeria’s transition to self-government and independence as an example of how various states could implement the arrangement at different times.

“We had self-government in 1957 and independence in 1960. We did not achieve everything at once. In the same way, states can move at different paces,” he said.

Regarding his presidential ambitions, the Governor stated that his proposed Reset Agenda would address Nigeria’s economic and governance challenges, arguing that the country required fundamental changes rather than superficial adjustments.

“When you talk about reform, it means that there is something good in the system that you want to improve upon. But when the bad outweighs the good, you need to take a different course of action.”

“If what you have in the system is only about 20 per cent of what you expected, you don’t need to continue tweaking it. You need to press the reset button, shut it down and reboot it. That is what Nigeria needs at this point,” he said.

On the economy, Makinde said: “The economy must work for everybody. We should not just be talking about foreign reserves, World Bank figures or inflation statistics. What matters is whether ordinary Nigerians can afford to feed themselves and meet their basic needs.

“If the people on the streets are not feeling any improvement, then we cannot say that the economy is doing well. The real test of economic performance is the condition of the people.”

He said his proposed administration would prioritise skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, education and production.

“We must encourage our people to acquire skills and become entrepreneurs. We must invest in education and move towards intensive production. Government must provide an environment where businesses can thrive and young people can find meaningful employment,” he said.